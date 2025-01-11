Lee Byung Hun gets cheeky response from wife Lee Min Jung after he thanks her for sending food truck on sets of No Other Choice

Lee Byung Hun, the popular South Korean actor is currently filming for a new film titled No Other Choice directed by Park Chan Wook. His wife Lee Min Jung sent him a beautiful food truck on the set to showcase her support. But when Lee Byung Hun thanked her for the gesture, she had a cheeky reply for him instead.

On January 10, 2024, Lee Byung Hun took to Instagram and shared pictures of the food truck sent by his beloved wife. He captioned the post as ‘Thanks for the meal’ and added his upcoming movie No Other Choice’s hashtag. The coffee truck was adorned with messages of support for Lee Byung Hun and his co-star Son Ye Jin. In response to the post, Lee Min Jung left a playful comment, writing, "Oh, don't mention it... but it might be your money, oppa," sparking laughter among fans.

The plot of No Other Choice revolves around an office worker who is abruptly fired and embarks on a desperate journey to secure a new job to protect his family and keep their home. Apart from Son Ye Jin, this suspenseful thriller features a star-studded cast, including Lee Byung Hun, Park Hee Soon, Lee Sung Min, Yeom Hye Ran, Cha Seung Won, and Yoo Yeon Seok. It is much-anticipated by fans and is expected to be yet another gem from Park Chan Wook which is based on the novel The Ax by Donald Westlake.

Lee Byung Hun also recently gained much fame for his role as the Frontman in Squid Game season 2. Directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk, the cast also includes Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, Gong Yoo and more. The new season was also nominated for the Golden Globes 2025.

