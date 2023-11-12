Jang Dong Yoon launches personal Instagram profile; shares moments from Daily Dose of Sunshine in first post

Daily Dose of Sunshine actor Jang Dong Yoon launched his personal Instagram and fans couldn't be happier. The actor recently appeared in the slice-of-life medical drama with Park Bo Young, Yeon Woo Jin, and Lee Jung Eun. Here is a look at his first post on the social media platform.

Jang Dong Yoon shares pictures from Daily Dose of Sunshine as he launches Instagram profile

Finally, Jang Dong Yoon started his own Instagram account on November 11. His agency Dongyi Company shared the actor's profile on their official Instagram account and shared the news. Fans rejoiced as many had been wanting personal interactions with the actor. He recently took on the role of Kang Yu Chan in the drama Daily Dose of Sunshine. He shared the behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot. Here is a look.

Jang Dong Yoon made his debut as an actor in 2016 with the drama Women at a Game Company and in the same year, he also starred in Solomon's Perjury. He rose to popularity with his gender-bender The Tale of Nokdu with Kim So Hyun. Continuing his streak, the actor has appeared in many hits like Joseon Exorcist, Search, Oasis, and more.

More about Daily Dose of Sunshine

Daily Dose of Sunshine was released on Netflix on November 3. The drama is adapted from the webtoon titled Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards Too which is inspired by the real-life experiences of people in the psychiatric ward. Though the subject of human minds and traumas is a heavy one, the drama has brightness and happiness to it. But on the other hand, it does not paint a very fancy picture either. It strives to show the reality of mental health as candidly as possible. In the end, not everything is rainbows and unicorns just like in real life too.

Jang Da Eun played by Park Bo Young is a dedicated nurse who has been transferred to the psychiatric department. Since it is her first time in this ward, everything seems a little complicated at first. Slowly, she starts adjusting to the new environment and gives her best as she tries to heal the patients.



