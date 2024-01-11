A Good Day To Be A Dog: Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young starrer concludes with decent ratings in finale

A Good Day to Be a Dog, starring Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young, has come to an end! The weekly MBC drama aired its finale episode on January 10, 2024. According to Nielsen Korea, the romance-comedy drama garnered an average rating of 1.5 percent, which is quite similar to its previous episode's viewership.

Meanwhile, the coming-of-age romance drama Like Flowers in Sand has earned decent ratings of 2.0 percent for its seventh episode.

More about A Good Day to Be a Dog

A Good Day to Be a Dog features Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young as the leading pair. The supporting cast includes Lee Hyun Woo, Kim Yi Kyung Go, Yoon Hyun-soo and more. The show is based on a webtoon with the same name, written by Lee Hey. It is a fantasy romance drama which follows the story of a woman named Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young), who turns into a dog when a man kisses her, due to a curse. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo portrays the role of Jin Seo Won, a reserved math teacher who works in the same high school as Han Hae Na. Jin Seo Won is the person who can break the curse, but the only problem is that he is afraid of dogs because of some childhood trauma.

More about Like Flowers in Sand

Like Flowers in Sand is an ongoing drama that airs every Wednesday and Thursday on ENA channel. Spanning over 12 episodes, the show is currently at episode seven and has managed to maintain steady ratings midway. It is a sports romance drama that unfolds the journey of Kim Baek Doo (Jang Dong Yoon), a player of traditional Korean wrestling sport called ssireum. He comes from the prestigious ssireum family and is known to be a prodigy. As he decides to quit his career, he meets his childhood friend Oh Yoo Kyung (Lee Joo Myung) who turns out to be his team’s new management leader. She helps Kim Baek Doo revive his passion for the sport and does her best to prevent the team from disbanding.

