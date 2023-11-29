My Man is Cupid starring Jang Dang Yoon and Nana: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and other details

My Man is Cupid starring Jang Dong Yoon and Nana is all geared up for its release next month.The much-awaited series is garnering attention because of its out of the box fantasy romance story with added humour. The two actors will be showing off their quirky chemistry in the upcoming series. Here is a look at the details.

My Man is Cupid: Release Date and time

My Man is Cupid will be premiering on December 1 KST which is 8:30 pm IST. Episodes will be released every Friday and Saturday.

Where to watch?

My Man is Cupid will be streaming on Prime Videos.

Cast

The main cast includes Jang Dong Yoon, After School's Nana and Park Ki Woong. Additionally, Moon Ye Jin, Kwon Ah Reum and Kim Do Ah will also take up important roles.

Jang Dong Yoon's recent appearance was in Netflix's slice-of-life drama Daily Dose of Sunshine which also starred Park Bo Young and Yeon Woo Jin. He made his debut as an actor in 2016 with the drama Women at a Game Company and in the same year, he also starred in Solomon's Perjury. He shot to fame with his gender-bender The Tale of Nokdu with Kim So Hyun.

Nana is a member of the K-pop girl group After School. The group made their debut in 2009 with AH!. The Current members of the group include Raina, Nana, E-Young, Lizzy and Kaeun. Nana and the members Raina and Lizzy were a part of the sub-unit Orange Caramel who are famously known for their track Catallena. She made her acting debut with the film Fashion King. Her latest appearance was in the Netflix drama Mask Girl. She has also starred in Oh My Landlord, The Genesis, Justice, Kill It, Into the Ring and More.

Park Ki Woong would also be taking on one of the main roles. He made his debut as an actor in 2006 with the film Art of Fighting. The actor has been a part of several dramas, films and television shows. He has worked in Pandora: Beneath the Paradise, You Raise Me Up, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung and more.

Crew

The series has been directed by Nam Tae Jin. The director has previously worked on dramas like Jinx, Beautiful Gong Shim, Switch: Change the World and many more. Most notably, he has directed the historical fantasy Lovers of the Red Sky and Joseon Exorcist. Lovers of the Red Sky which was released in 2021, received a lot of love from fans. The drama featured popular actors Kim Yoo Jung, Ahn Hyo Seop and Gong Myung. His project Joseon Exorcist is also a historical fantasy which starred Jang Dong Yoon, Kam Woo Sung, Park Sung Hoon, and Jung Hye Sung.

Heo Seung Hee wrote the script for this series. She also wrote for the drama One More Happy Ending.

Plot

My Man is Cupid is the story of a fairy Cheon Sang Hyeok who shoots himself with a love arrow by mistake and falls for Oh Baek Ryun. Cheon Sang Hyeok is a good-looking fairy and women easily get attracted to him. His wings were burnt 500 years ago and in a quest to secure them, he gets involved with Oh Baek Ryun who is missing her soulmate. The fairy has gone through 27 metamorphoses to look for his wings and on the 28th things change as he meets Oh Baek Ryun. She is a kind-hearted veterinarian and is considered a beauty. It wasn't hard for her to attract a man but to keep them around has always been hard for her because of a bad omen. All her past romances have ended up in a bad way as her partners always face a near-death experience and run away in the end. Despite the failures, she awaits the man of her fate.

My Man is Cupid has been confirmed to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 1. The teaser released on November 14 revealed the playful nature approach that the drama will take. In the teaser, Jang Dong Yoon who plays a fairy realizes that Nana's character does not have a soulmate when everyone else does. Nana is sure that she is supposed to end up with the fairy and believes that it is fate while the fairy is adamant that it is a coincidence. Oh Baek Ryun is hopefully romantic about the whole situation and is determined to make it work out between them. Cheon Sang Hyeon on the other hand is stubborn about it and is convinced that all of it is just a coincidence.

Other details

My Man is Cupid is a fantasy romance comedy. The series will include 16 episodes. The drama is a light-hearted comedy and is an easy watch. The fun series will be releasing on Prime Videos soon.

