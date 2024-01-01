Rowoon, Choi Yi Hyun, Seol In Ah, Jang Dong Yoon and more bag wins at 2023 KBS Drama Awards; full list inside

KBS bid farewell to 2023 with a celebratory event honoring its dramas of the past year. The 2023 KBS Drama Awards, held on December 31, featured Jang Sung Kyu, Seol In Ah, and Rowoon as hosts.

The KBS Drama Awards is an annual ceremony hosted by the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) to recognize outstanding achievements in Korean dramas aired on its network. The ceremony, held on December 31 each year, awards the prestigious Grand Prize (Daesang) to the best actor or actress of the year.

This year, the Daesang was awarded to veteran actor Choi Soo Jong for his remarkable performance in the currently on-air historical drama Korea-Khitan War. Notably, Oasis and Korea-Khitan War emerged as the most successful dramas of the night, each securing seven awards.

Winners of 2023 KBS Drama Awards 

Daesang (Grand Prize)- Choi Soo Jong for Korea-Khitan War

Top Excellence Award (Actress)- Uee for Live Your Own Life
Top Excellence Award (Actor)- Kim Dong Jun for Korea-Khitan War, Rowoon for The Matchmakers

Excellence Award – Miniseries (Actress)- Seol In Ah for Oasis, Cho Yi Hyun for The Matchmakers
Excellence Award – Miniseries (Actor)- Jang Dong Yoon for Oasis

Excellence Award – Long-Form Drama (Actress)- Baek Jin Hee for The Real Has Come!
Excellence Award – Long-Form Drama (Actor)- Ji Seung Hyun for Korea-Khitan War, Ha Jun for Live Your Own Life

Best Couple Award- Jang Dong Yoon and Seol In Ah for Oasis, Ahn Jae Hyun and Baek Jin Hee for The Real Has Come!, Ha Jun and Uee for Live Your Own Life, Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun for The Matchmakers, Choi Soo Jong and Kim Dong Jun for Korea-Khitan War




Popularity Award (Actor)- Rowoon for The Matchmakers, Ahn Jae Hyun for The Real Has Come!, Lee Sang Yeob for My Lovely Boxer, Ji Seung Hyun for Korea-Khitan War

Popularity Award (Actress)- Seol In Ah for Oasis, Uee for Live Your Own Life, Cho Yi Hyun for The Matchmakers

Excellence Award – Daily Drama (Actress)- Nam Sang Ji for Unpredictable Family, Choi Yoon Young for Woman in a Veil
Excellence Award – Daily Drama (Actor)- Seo Jun Young for Apple of My Eye, Lee Si Kang for The Elegant Empire

Best Supporting Actress- Kang Kyung Hun for Oasis and 2023 KBS Drama Special: Behind the Shadows
Best Supporting Actor- Kim Myung Soo for Oasis, Lee Won Jong for Korea-Khitan War, Jo Han Chul for The Matchmakers

Best Writer- Lee Jung Woo for Korea-Khitan War

Best New Actress- Seo Ji Hye for My Perfect Stranger
Best New Actor- Lee Won Jung for My Perfect Stranger, Choo Young Woo for Oasis

Drama Special/TV Cinema Award (Actress)- Chae Won Bin for 2023 KBS Drama Special – Love Attack, Hong Seung Hee for 2023 KBS Drama Special – Behind the Shadows

Drama Special/TV Cinema Award (Actor)- Lee Jae Won for No Path Back

Best Child Actress- Kim Si Eun for Apple of My Eye
Best Child Actor- Moon Woo Jin for 2023 KBS Drama Special – Dog Days of Summer



Credits: KBS
