Jang Dong Yoon’s Like Flowers in Sand ends with personal highest ratings; Queen of Divorce gets off to a strong start

Starring Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Joo Myung, Yoon Jong Seok, and more, Like Flowers in Sand concludes with its personal highest rating. Meanwhile, Lee Ji Ah’s Queen of Divorce joins the race by premiering nationwide.

Like Flowers in Sand and Queen of Divorce ratings

As reported by Nielsen Korea, the concluding episode of Like Flowers in Sand achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.8 percent, maintaining the same score as the preceding two episodes as well as the highest record for the drama. Simultaneously, the debut of JTBC's latest Wednesday-Thursday drama, Queen of Divorce, secured an average nationwide rating of 3.3 percent.

Narrative of Like Flowers in Sand and Queen of Divorce

The Queen of Divorce tells the story of Kim Sa Re, who used to be part of South Korea's biggest law firm as a daughter-in-law. Unfortunately, her husband's betrayal led to her losing everything. However, she didn't let that stop her. Sa Ra transformed herself into a divorce troubleshooter and now leads a team at the divorce settlement office called Solution. In her new role, she punishes unfaithful spouses and helps people dealing with unfair divorces. Sa Ra's partner in this endeavor is Dong Ki Joon, a consulting lawyer at Solution. Before joining the team, Ki Joon was a renowned prosecutor known as the German Shepherd for his determination and sharp instincts. Although he left the prosecutors' office under mysterious circumstances, he now works alongside Sa Ra to assist those going through difficult divorces.

Advertisement

In the story of Like Flowers in Sand, we follow the journey of Kim Baek Doo, a member of the ssireum team affiliated with the Geosan County Office. Despite coming from a prestigious ssireum family, Baek Doo contemplates retiring from the sport. However, everything changes when he reconnects with his childhood friend, Oh Yoo Kyung. This reunion becomes a turning point in Baek Doo's ssireum journey. Both Yoo Kyung and Baek Doo face challenges as Yoo Kyung takes on the role of managing the struggling ssireum team. Alongside them, we meet characters like Min Hyun Wook, who seamlessly integrates into life in Geosan County, and Joo Mi Ran, the mysterious owner of a local cafe. The story also introduces Kwak Jin Soo, the new coach for the ssireum team, and Cho Seok Hee, Baek Doo's close friend who works as a police constable.

Kudos to the cast and crew of Like Flowers in Sand.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Top 10 Korean web dramas to watch: Be My Boyfriend, Top Management, and more