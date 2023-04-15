WATCH: Jang Dong Yoon and Park Yoo Na struggle to maintain their relationship in teaser and poster for Long D

The production company 12 Journey released a teaser trailer for the movie 'Long D'. In the released video, 'Do Ha' (Jang Dong Yoon) fell in love at first sight with 'Tae In' (Park Yuna) who was busking. 'Long D' is a love story of a couple of the same age who started a long-distance relationship before turning 30.

Long D:

Park Yoo Na, who showed her cool and healthy charm through the dramas 'Secret Forest' and 'SKY Castle', plays 'Tae In', who spent her hot 20s as the leader of her band. Jang Dong Yoon, who played an active role in the dramas 'Oasis’ and more, plays the role of Do Ha. Attention is focused on the long-distance love story of the present generation that the two will show. 'Long D', which will wake up the dormant love cells, will be released in May this year. In particular, 'Long D' draws attention as a film that expresses the 'Screenlife' style that implements conversations made with smart devices in real time on the screen. Baselev, the production company of the movie ‘Search,’ which succeeded in the global box office by introducing the screen life method, participated in co-production to enhance the perfection of the tactless love story.

Poster:

The released character poster contains the stories of two people, Do Ha (Jang Dong Yoon) and singer-songwriter Tae In (Park Yoo Na), who have been dating for five years. In particular, PC and smartphone screens placed around the poster showed the screen life format, emphasizing the novel production of the movie. First of all, Do Ha's character poster copy, "Wait for you like the spring day to come back," makes people curious about the incident between the two as if Doha's own mistake made him estranged from Taein, while at the same time revealing Do Ha's earnestness and touches the emotions of the viewers. Here, the modifier 'falling into a trap between work and love' reflects the reality of Do Ha, where work and love are difficult to reach even though they want to be there for each other.

