Jang Ki Yong recounts modeling days with Byeon Woo Seok; Expresses happiness over Lovely Runner's success

Jang Ki Yong recently appeared in the hit fantasy romance drama The Atypical Family alongside Chun Woo Hee. During a recent interview, he shared that Byun Woo Seok and he used to model together. He also shared that it gives him happiness to know that while Byeon Woo Seok had a hard time in the past, he has been doing well now.

Jang Ki Yong shares that he is happy for Byeon Woo Seok and Lovely Runner's success

The Atypical Family cast including Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee recently appeared on the YouTube show Yojung Sigtak which is hosted by Jung Jae Hyung. The My Roommate is a Gumiho star recalled that he and Byeon Woo Seok used to model together. He also expressed his happiness over Lovely Runner's success. He shared that it gives him immense happiness when hyungs who went through a hard time do well.

Lovely Runner tells the story of Im Sol who has immense love for her idol Ryu Seon Jae who is one of the top celebrities. Due to an incident during her childhood, she could not follow her dreams but in those times of distress, she found comfort with her idol. Unfortunately, Ryu Seon Jae passes away untimely. Im Sol is transported to the past where she can change the course of time

More about Jang Ki Yong and Byeon Woo Seok

Jang Ki Yong made his debut in 2014 with It's Okay, That's Love. Over the years, he has appeared in various hit dramas like My Roommate is a Gumiho, Search: WWW, Now We are Breaking Up and more.

Byeon Woo Seok made his debut in 2018 with the drama Dear My Friends. His big break was with the drama Secret Crushes Season 3 as he took on the main role. The actor has appeared in hits like Record of Youth, Moonshine, and Strong Girl Namsoon.

