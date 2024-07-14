Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BLACKPINK’s Jennie's indoor smoking controversy, Song Joong Ki's 2nd child with Katy Louise Saunders, more

BLACKPINK’s Jennie was caught in an indoor smoking incident. In other news, Song Joong Ki and his wife Katie Louise Saunders are expecting their second child. This week, HyunA also announced her marriage to her boyfriend Yong Junhyung. Read on to catch up on more such exciting news from this week’s K-drama and K-pop world.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparks indoor smoking controversy

On July 2, BLACKPINK’s Jennie posted a vlog on her YouTube channel, combining the moments of her Jaequemus show attendance in Capri, Italy. Netizens quickly pointed out that she was seen holding a dark-colored device to her lips, which looked like an E-cigarette or a vape.

In the next scene, she was seen exhaling the smoke in the presence of her makeup and hair styling team. This caused major controversy as smoking indoors is legally banned in Italy even if it’s vape.

A day after, through her agency ODD ATELIER, the K-pop idol issued an apology, admitting to vaping indoors. She also apologized to the staff who were present at the scene. Later, an alleged eyewitness came forward defending Jennie, however, she was discredited as an impersonator.

HyunA announces marriage to boyfriend Yong Junhyung

On July 8, via her agency AT AREA, K-pop star HyunA announced her marriage to boyfriend Yong Junhyung. The duo is set to tie the knot in October 2024. Though the exact date hasn’t been officially announced, reports suggest the wedding will take place on October 11.

Meanwhile, former Wonder Girls and 4Minute member HyunA made her relationship with ex-Highlight (formerly BEAST) member Yong Junhyung public on January 18, 2024.

1 EXO and 3 NCT members fall victim to impersonators stealing personal info

Recently, two men disguised as delivery drivers illegally obtained 1 EXO and 3 NCT members’ house addresses. SM Entertainment took strict legal action against the individuals referred to as Mr. Park and Mr. Kim.

The agency filed a complaint for violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection. The trial proceeded recently, where the defendants admitted to all the charges. The wicked duo has been fined with 3 million KRW each.

Red Velvet’s Seulgi apologizes after facing criticism for exchanging shoes with manager

In other news, Red Velvet’s Seulgi received backlash after she was spotted swapping her heels with her manager’s sneakers at the airport. Many netizens heavily criticized her for taking advantage of her professional status.

In an apology letter, Seulgi revealed that she got blisters from the heels she was wearing and didn’t have any extra sneakers with her. She said that her manager saw her struggling to walk and was worried it might hurt her during the K-MART performance in Taiwan.

The staff member sweetly offered to exchange their shoes, and Seulgi couldn’t deny it due to her pain. The Red Velvet member apologized to fans for not thinking it through and giving the wrong indication about the whole matter.

Song Joong Ki is expecting a second child with wife Katie Louise Saunders

On July 9, Song Joong Ki’s agency HighZium Studio confirmed that the actor and his wife Katie Louise Saunders are expecting their second child. The baby’s gender or birth time hasn’t been disclosed due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, on January 30, 2023, the Vincenzo actor got married to his then-girlfriend Katie Louise Saunders in a close-knit ceremony. On June 14, 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, a boy.

Ma Dong Seok rumored to make Indian film debut with Prabhas’ Spirit

On July 8, Kolly Corner reported that Korean action star Ma Dong Seok known for The Roundup series, Train to Busan, and more hits is set to make his Indian film debut. Rumor says he has received an offer to play the villain in South superstar Prabhas’ upcoming film Spirit, to be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

At the same time, My Lovely Liar actress Kim So Hyun and The Glory’s Song Hye Kyo also joined the buzz to star in this high-budget film. However, none of the casting rumors has been confirmed yet.