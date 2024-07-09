Good Partner is an upcoming South Korean series directed by Kim Ga Ram and written by Choi Yoo Na. Starring Jang Na Ra and Nam Ji Hyun in the lead roles, the plot of the show follows two lawyers from a private firm who have completely different values and perspectives in life. Due to their difference in opinion, it often leads to massive disagreements.

Good Partner release date and time

Good Partner is scheduled to be released on July 12, 2024, and every new episode will air at 10:00 PM KST. Scheduled for 16 episodes, the show is shot in the Korean language and will be available with English subtitles.

Where to Watch Good Partner

The show will be released on the South Korean network SBS taking over the timeslot previously occupied by Connection.

Genre of Good Partner

The show is described as a comedy-drama with hints of a slice of life.

Good Partner plot

In the esteemed halls of Law Firm Daejung, Cha Eun Kyung, a star lawyer with 17 years of experience, reigns supreme in the field of divorce law. Known for her ruthless efficiency and unwavering dedication to her clients, she has made a name for herself by taking on some of the most challenging and high-profile divorce cases. However, her professional success comes at a personal cost as she faces the impending crisis of her own potential divorce.

On the other hand, Han Yu Ri, a fresh-faced rookie lawyer, embarks on her first case in the same demanding field. Unlike Eun Kyung, she is driven by a deep sense of justice and a desire to protect the innocent. She struggles to reconcile her idealism with the harsh realities of divorce law, often clashing with Eun Kyung's realistic approach. Their conflicting values and experiences set the stage for a dramatic and often heated dynamic.

As Eun Kyung and Yu Ri work through their differences, they both undergo significant transformations. Their professional and personal lives intersect in unexpected ways, leading to more complicated moments.

Good Partner cast

The cast of the show is led by Jang Na Ra Cha Eun Kyung, who is a star lawyer with a pragmatic approach to life. The actress has previously appeared in various popular K-dramas such as Successful Story of a Bright Girl, My Love Patzzi, Wedding, My Bratty Princess, You Are My Destiny, Confession Couple, The Last Empress, VIP and Sell Your Haunted House, among others.

Nam Ji Hyun takes on the role of A passionate and idealistic rookie lawyer who detests injustice. The actress is known for her parts in Queen Seondeok, Suspicious Partner, 100 Days My Prince, 365: Repeat the Year, and more.

The rest of the supporting cast includes Kim Joon Han, P.O, Ji Seung Hyun, Han Jae Yi, Yuna, Jung Jae Sung, and more.

