HyunA is undoubtedly one of the most influential soloists who has raised the bar for everyone else in the industry. Although the artist entered the industry as a member of the popular girl group Wonder Girls, she left the line-up and soon ventured into her solo career. Hyuna’s songs showcase a different facet of her artistry; from the infectious energy of Bubble Pop to the quirky charm of I’m Not Cool, she has managed to garner a dedicated fanbase.

With her versatility and bold personality, she quickly became one of the biggest stars. In this listicle, we have curated some of HyunA’s best songs, spotlighting her ability to deliver various genres while continuously pushing the boundaries.

10 HyunA songs guaranteed to get you moving and grooving

1. Red

Red is a quintessential HyunA anthem released in 2014 that is a perfect blend of playful lyrics and bold beats. The song’s chorus, “My name is Hyuna, red is Hyuna,” has become iconic, cementing her image as a daring and confident artist. The vibrant music video, filled with striking visuals and high-energy choreography, further amplifies the song’s impact.

2. I’m Not Cool

With I’m Not Cool, HyunA embraces a quirky, fun persona. Released in 2021, this song is a celebration of individuality and self-confidence. The EDM beat, catchy chorus, and playful lyrics highlight Hyuna’s ability to blend humor with sass. The music video is a visual feast, showcasing her eclectic style and flamboyant performance skills.

Advertisement

3. Bubble Pop

Bubble Pop is arguably HyunA’s most famous solo hit, which was released in 2011 and catapulted her to international fame. The infectious chorus and bubbly synths make it an unforgettable dance track. Its iconic music video, featuring the singer’s captivating dance moves and bubbly charisma, has amassed hundreds of millions of views, solidifying her status as a global star.

4. Ping Pong (featuring Dawn)

Ping Pong, a collaboration with her ex-boyfriend Dawn, is a vibrant and playful track released in 2021. The song’s catchy beat and lively melody make it a standout. HyunA and Dawn’s chemistry is palpable, adding a layer of fun and authenticity to the track. The colorful, retro-inspired music video enhances the song’s playful vibe, making it a fan favorite.

5. Ice Cream (ft. Maboos)

Ice Cream, featuring Maboos, showcases HyunA’s sultry and playful side. Released in 2012, this track blends pop and hip-hop elements, creating a catchy and energetic tune. The song’s playful lyrics and infectious beat are complemented by a vibrant music video featuring Hyuna’s signature charm and charisma.

Advertisement

6. Change

Change marks HyunA’s solo debut in 2010, and it’s a powerful statement. The song’s edgy beats and fierce lyrics set the tone for her solo career. The bold choreography and the artist’s confident performance in the music video highlight her star potential from the very beginning. The song remains a significant milestone in her career, showcasing her ability to captivate audiences with her dynamic presence.

7. How’s This?

Released in 2016, How’s This? is a high-energy track that perfectly captures HyunA’s party persona. The song’s pounding beats and catchy chorus make it an irresistible dance anthem. The music video, set in a vibrant club scene, showcases Hyuna’s electrifying dance moves and infectious energy, making it a must-listen for any party playlist.



8. Babe

Babe offers a different side of HyunA, blending retro vibes with modern pop elements. Released in 2017, this track features a dreamy melody and introspective lyrics. The song’s nostalgic feel and Hyuna’s softer vocal delivery show her versatility as an artist. The music video’s pastel aesthetics and whimsical visuals add to the song’s charm, making the track a standout in her discography.

Advertisement

9. 365 Fresh (with Hui & E’Dawn)

While not a solo track, 365 Fresh with Hui and E’Dawn (from Triple H) deserves a mention. Released in 2017, this song is a funky, retro-inspired anthem that showcases HyunA’s ability to blend seamlessly with other artists. The track’s catchy hook and upbeat rhythm make it an instant hit. With its edgy and rebellious storyline, the music video adds depth to the song, highlighting the artist’s knack for storytelling through music.

10. Roll Deep (featuring Ilhoon)

Roll Deep, featuring Ilhoon, is another standout in HyunA’s discography, combining powerful beats with the artist’s confident rap verses and catchy chorus. The collaboration with Ilhoon adds an extra layer of energy and dynamism to the track. With its flashy visuals and bold choreography, the music video perfectly complements the song’s high-octane vibe, making the track a memorable addition to Hyuna’s repertoire.