Jeon Jong Seo's school bullying accusation posts unexpectedly deleted; fans react

Jeon Jong Seo is the actress who fought criminals left and right in the popular action thriller Ballerina. The actress was last seen playing the sweet and witty lead in the romantic comedy K-drama Wedding Impossible. The actress recently got embroiled in school bullying accusations through posts in an online community. Her agency had refuted all claims and threatened serious steps against people who spread false lies. In new developments, the said online posts have now been unexpectedly deleted, some fans even claim to have seen them getting deleted in real-time.

Jeon Jong Seo’s bullying accusation posts were suddenly deleted

Jeon Jong Seo saw another hike in her popularity with her new lead role in the rom-com K-drama Wedding Impossible opposite Moon Sang Min. However, her recent popularity was soon endangered by bullying allegations from an unnamed person who claimed to be her middle school classmate. In new developments, on April 6, fans noticed some unseen activity on an online community.

Many netizens reported that they saw the posts that claimed the Ballerina actress was a bully getting deleted in real-time. The abrupt deletion of posts led to suspicion and speculation from fans. One of the fans later shared the instance that they were reading an interview of Jeon Jong Seo’s accuser which unexpectedly got deleted. Other fans also reiterated their suspicion over the sudden eradication of posts accusing Jeon Jong Seo of bullying.

Know Jeon Jong Seo’s bullying accusation

Jeon Jong Seo was accused of bullying by an unknown person who claimed to be her classmate before the actress went abroad. The anonymous person accused the actress of bullying her in middle school with curse words. Moreover, according to this person, the Ballerina actress used to follow the alleged classmate into the bathroom and threaten her.

The nameless alleged accusor pointed out that she had tried to accuse Jeon Jong Seo before but the posts which had those allegations were swiftly deleted from everywhere. The actress’ agency ANDMARQ spent no time wasting and released a statement refuting all bullying claims and threatened to take strong legal steps against people who tend to threaten Jeon Jong Seo’s reputation.

