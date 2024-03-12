Joo Won’s The Midnight Studio premieres and enters viewership ratings race; Wedding Impossible holds steady

The Midnight Studio starring Joo Won and Kwon Nara premiered yesterday and the show officially entered the viewership ratings battle. The show will air every Monday and Tuesday at 10 PM KST. The other show that is in the same day slot and is running the race is Jeon Jong Seo’s Wedding Impossible which airs same days at 8:50 KST. Both shows have largely different storylines and themes. Let’s have a closer look at their performances.

The Midnight Studio premieres, entering the viewership race; Wedding Impossible keeps steady

Joo Won and Kwon Nara starrer The Midnight Studio, ENA’s latest drama, has premiered to an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.1 percent and in Seoul 2.2 percent, according to Korean sources. On the other hand, Jeon Jong Seo and Moon Sang Min’s Wedding Impossible episode 5 was aired yesterday and saw a nationwide viewership of 3.67 percent, and in Seoul, it was 3.7 percent. The ratings have seen a 0.3 percent plunge since last week’s 4 percent rating. However, the show still has been maintaining a steady viewer count with minor dips here and there. Now, it will be exciting to note how The Midnight Studio will remain in the race.

More about Joo Won’s The Midnight Studio

The Midnight Studio stars Joo Won, Kwon Nara, Yoo In Soo, and Eum Moon Suk in the main roles. The Midnight Show follows the story of a professional photo studio for ghosts where they also help the ghosts with their problems and unfulfilled wishes. Joo Won plays Seo Ki Joo, the owner and photographer of The Midnight Studio.

Advertisement

Kwon Nara takes the role of Han Bom, a stuck-up lawyer who has some special powers, and with Seo Ki Joo she makes a protective bubble. Somehow, she ends up working at the supernatural photo studio. Yoo In Soo is the Assistant Manager Go, who assists at the studio, and Eum Moon Suk as Baek Nam Gu takes care of small odd jobs at the studio, and in his past life, he was a homicide detective. These four together form a team that will help ghosts at The Midnight Studio.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kwon Nara, Joo Won, Yoo In Soo, and Eum Moon Suk tackle ghosts and life in The Midnight Studio’s amusing teaser