Jeon Somi confirms August comeback with new song, 1 year after GAME PLAN release

Jeon Somi is gearing up for her next release. As per the latest updates, her agency has confirmed that the soloist will make a Summer comeback with a brand-new song. Anticipation runs high among her fans, as this will mark the singer's much-awaited return almost more than a year after her last album GAME PLAN was released.

Jeon Somi confirms Summer comeback on August 2

On July 29, Korean media outlier Star Today reported that Somi is preparing for a surprise comeback this Summer. Her agency THE BLACK LABEL confirmed via the media outlet that the singer will release a new song accompanied by a music video on August 2 at 1 p.m. KST (9:30 a.m. IST).

Excitement brews as this will mark the singer’s highly-anticipated return more than a year after her first EP GAME PLAN was released on August 7, 2023.

Did Somi already hint at her upcoming song’s name?

Amid the excitement, on July 27, Jeon Somi performed at the esteemed KCON LA 2024. During her set, the singer asked the crowd to sing “Ice Cream…Too Hot”.

Fans who attended the concert took to X and shared clips from the moment, speculating that this might have to do something with her August comeback release. Many even think that this is the name of her upcoming track.

More about Somi’s recent activities and 2023 album

On August 7, 2023, Somi released GAME PLAN, which marks the first extended play in her solo career. The singer is well-known for producing music with infectious beats and in her chartbusters like DUMD DUMB, XOXO, and BIRTHDAY, she has demonstrated her influence again and again.

GAME PLAN title track Fast Forward is also not an exception. Upon its release, the song became a smash hit with the dance challenge going viral online.

Meanwhile, Jeon Somi continues to expand her horizon delving into multiple fields, when she is not working on music. Recently, she exhibited her hosting proficiency on Mnet’s music survival show I-LAND2. She started the show as a special mentor and for the final live broadcast, the singer took the mic, showing her MC skills.

