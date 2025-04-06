Diljit Dosanjh and ‘King’ Will Smith’s Bhangra moves on Case break the internet; fans go gaga over ‘unexpected collab’

The unexpected collaboration between Diljit Dosanjh and Will Smith is breaking the internet for all the right reasons! Punjabi singing sensation recently posted a video in which the duo was seen flaunting their infectious Bhangra moves.

On April 6, Diljit Dosanjh shared a fun video on his Instagram handle in collaboration with Will Smith. "PANJABI Aa Gaye Oye With One & Only LIVING LEGEND @willsmith (accompanied by Indian flag) X (accompanied by US flag) It’s Inspiring To Watch King Will Smith Doing BHANGRA & Enjoying PANJABI Dhol Beat (smiling face with halo emoji)", the post was captioned.

The video making waves on the internet begins with Will Smith holding his phone and showing Diljit's picture in a white kurta pyjama and red turban, flaunting his mustache. The video then transitions showing the GOAT singer standing next to Smith in style. The Pursuit of Happyness actor was seen in a blue co-ord set.

The pair then danced to the lively Bhangra rhythms of Dosanjh’s popular song, Case, playing in the background. The short clip beautifully showcased the camaraderie between the two stars. It was clear they enjoyed themselves while creating this video, which radiated genuine warmth and joy. The video wrapped up with the duo embracing in a heartfelt hug and bursting into laughter at the end.

Diljit Dosanjh and Will Smith's Bhangra video

Soon after the video debuted on social media, fans couldn’t help but go gaga over it, hyping up the stars in the comments section. One user called them his "favourites," while another, gushing over the video, stated, "Ultimate Collab! Will Smith with our very own living LEGEND."

In addition, a fan exclaimed, "This was not on my 2025 bingo card," while another wrote, "What an unexpected collab!" One user lovingly dubbed the collaboration "Willjeet Singh," and another commented, "A collab the whole world needs."

On the professional front, Diljit has an exciting line-up of projects and will be next seen in Border 2 led by Sunny Deol. Touted as one of the biggest war drama films, it also features Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty in the key roles.

In addition to this, he also has No Entry 2 in the pipeline, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor.

