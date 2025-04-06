The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal to NOT play villains in Aryan Khan-directed series? Exciting UPDATE

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is all set to enter the film industry. He is making his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The series that showcases the dynamics of the entertainment world was announced in February 2025. Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal are reportedly part of the show. However, they won’t be playing the villains.

Bobby Deol has received a lot of love for his negative role in Animal and the series Aashram. Raghav Juyal also garnered immense acclaim for his performance in Kill. However, according to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, these actors will be stepping away from their recent villain on-screen persona for The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

The portal’s source shared, “It’s a deliberate creative decision to cast Bobby and Raghav against type. In recent times, both of them have built a reputation for playing brooding, powerful antagonists, so watching them in completely new avatars will be a refreshing change for the audience.” The source appreciated Bobby and Raghav’s chemistry. It further revealed that Aryan Khan will showcase a never-seen-before side to them.

In February, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the title of Aryan’s directorial series at the Next on Netflix event. The announcement video offered a peek into the hilarious banter between father and son. SRK called The Ba***ds of Bollywood “the biggest, baddest, bravest, wackiest, funniest, cheekiest, maddest, filmiest show on earth.”

Take a look at the announcement video!

The synopsis of The Ba***ds of Bollywood read, “An ambitious outsider and his friends navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood. The series blends self-aware humor with a high-stakes narrative — and promises a host of unforgettable cameos, blockbuster thrills, and an adventurous ride into the world of Indian cinema.”

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment. It is set to premiere on Netflix. The official release date of the show hasn’t been announced yet. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the series will be released in the first week of June, during the post-IPL window.

