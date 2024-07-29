BTS' global influence: Italian Olympic gymnast Elisa Iorio flaunts Love Yourself tattoo; Fans find her top ARMY moments

BTS is a megastar K-pop group whose huge fandom has admirers from all professions, all countries, and all languages. This time, fans discovered an Olympic gymnast who is undoubtedly a part of ARMY. From a Love Yourself tattoo to BTS’ posters on social media profiles, Elisa Iorio turned out to be a true fan, who never fails to flaunt her love for the K-pop ensemble.

BTS’ global impact reaches Olympics as gymnast turns out to be avid fan

The 21-year-old artistic gymnast Elisa Iorio is part of the Italian National team at Paris 2024. Alongside her fellows, she is competing in the summer Olympics and thus often makes appearances in front of the crowd and TV screen.

During such moments, hawkeyed fans noticed that the gymnast has a tattoo on her back which appears to be written Love Yourself in Korean. Additionally, it also features the logo for BTS’ popular album anthology.

Italian gymnast Elisa Iorio shows love for BTS on her social media accounts

Fans were surprised and at the same time overjoyed to see someone an Olympic gymnast being part of the ARMY fandom. Elisa Iorio earned the certified badge of being a BTS fan when fellow ARMYs dug out further ‘evidence’.

On her official Instagram account’s bio, she has written Love Yourself in Korean along with the purple heart emoticon. She also has a Highlight section dedicated to the septet, where she posts albums or reshares the members’ photos.

However, that’s not all. Elisa Iorio has been a zealous BTS fan for much longer than you think. The header for her X (formerly known as Twitter) account has a photo of all seven members’ hands together.

As ARMYs scrolled down a bit further, they discovered, the Olympics gymnast had been reposting the group’s songs, photos, posters, and other content for years, proudly showcasing her admiration for the megastar group.

However, she is not the only athlete who is part of ARMY. Some notable Olympians who have boasted their admiration for BTS include Tennis star Naomi Osaka, short-track speed skater Lee Yu Bin, Archer An San, and figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu, among others.

