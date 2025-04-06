WATCH: Sneha Reddy looks gorgeous in green dress as she arrives with kids at Mumbai airport; Allu Arjun gears up for 43rd birthday trip?

Sneha Reddy turned heads at the Mumbai airport as she arrived in style with her kids, Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan. Dressed in a stunning green outfit, she looked effortlessly elegant while making her way through the terminal. The family’s appearance has sparked buzz among fans, especially with Allu Arjun’s 43rd birthday just around the corner. Many believe the trio could be heading out for a special celebration ahead of the actor’s big day.

While Allu Arjun was not spotted with them at the airport, fans are speculating that he might join them at a later point. Social media is already abuzz with excitement and fans are eager to know if a surprise celebration is in store.

Take a look at the video below:

Allu Arjun is set to ring in his 43rd birthday on April 8, 2025. In 2024, his wife Sneha Reddy hosted a private celebration at their Hyderabad home. The bash was reportedly attended by close friends and family.

Take a look at the photo below:

Coming to Allu Arjun's work front, he has several promising films in his pipeline after the success of Pushpa 2. Pinkvilla had recently revealed that Allu Arjun's next film with director Atlee will explore a “Parallel Universe” concept. While there were reports that Priyanka Chopra might join the project, our sources have dismissed these rumors and confirmed that she was never approached.

Contrary to earlier reports suggesting a two-hero storyline, new updates confirm that Allu Arjun will play dual roles. His team clarified that he will be the sole lead in the film.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2 where he returned as Pushparaju, a red sandalwood smuggler expanding his empire. The film also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, and Rao Ramesh.

Talking about his other projects, Allu Arjun is also in talks with Trivikram Srinivas for their fourth collaboration, which may be a mythological film.

