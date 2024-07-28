Why are BTS' RM and Jeon Somi involved in dating rumor over military update? Fans dig out past interactions

BTS’ RM and Jeon Somi have suddenly found themselves under the spotlight. Hawk-eyed netizens have dug out their past interaction photos, churning the gossip mill about their alleged romantic involvement. Many even claimed that the duo has been seeing each other for years. However, fans have mixed reactions to the brewing rumor.

BTS' RM and Jeon Somi spark unexpected dating rumor

Recently, on a Korean online fan community, a user posted a few photos, which quickly caught others’ attention. The first pic is from RM’s recent Instagram update, where he is seen clicking a mirror selfie with a woman’s figure passing by him.

Though her face is barely visible, the netizen thinks it is Jeon Somi. To back up their claims, the user presented a bunch of side-faced photos of the soloist with her blonde hair.

While Somi’s alleged ‘cameo’ in RM’s selfie initially got this rumor mill running, what fueled the speculations further was their past interaction.

Netizens dig out RM and Somi's past photos

The duo is known to have been friends for years. During an interview, the DUMB DUMB singer revealed that she met the BTS leader during an event and quickly formed a close bond afterwards.

Advertisement

The fan community post also provided photos of that one time when the K-pop duo attended a concert together. Additionally, the OP also shared a pic from what is known as Jeon Somi and RM’s first event encounter.

The user ended the ‘presentation’ with the duo’s pics from the soloists’s 2023 comeback listening party, which was also attended by a bunch of other K-pop luminaries.

After investigating the photos side by side, the netizen concluded that the two might have been dating each other for a while now and the woman in RM’s Instagram update is none other than the Fast Forward singer.

Fans call RM and Somi's dating rumor 'absurd'

However, fans have some different opinions regarding the brewing dating rumor. Some have criticized the OP saying that even if it’s Jeon Somi it shouldn’t matter. Two persons of the opposite gender can still be friends without romantic involvement. Others have pointed out that in the recent photo, she looks like someone just passing by.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, BTS’ RM is currently serving his mandatory military enlistment. He recently released his 2nd solo album Right Place, Wrong Person. On the other hand, Jeon Somi is yet to make his 2024 comeback. Her latest mini-album GAME PLAN was released on August 7, 2023, alongside the title track Fast Forward.

ALSO READ: ‘BLACKPINK in your area’: Rosé receives Top K-pop Touring Artist trophy from group’s win at 2023 Billboard Music Awards