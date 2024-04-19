Jo Jung Suk aces two unique avatars as a man and woman in upcoming comedy film Pilot

The upcoming film Pilot (literal title) unveils a new teaser and poster, generating excitement among viewers. Led by Jo Jung Suk, acclaimed for his roles in Hospital Playlist, Oh My Ghost and Don't Dare to Dream, the film promises another stellar performance from the versatile actor.

Joining the cast is Han Sun Hwa, recognized for her roles in popular dramas like Work Later, Drink Now and Undercover. Additionally, Shin Seung Ho is also part of the ensemble and is known for his impressive performances in Alchemy of Souls and D.P.

Pilot’s new poster and teaser

Pilot is a fresh comedy film following the journey of Han Jung Woo (Jo Jung Suk), a renowned pilot who unexpectedly finds himself jobless. Despite this setback, he embarks on a remarkable transformation that leads to a surprising career opportunity. This film marks Jo Jung Suk's highly anticipated return to the big screen after a five-year break.

The newly released poster for Pilot showcases Jo Jung Suk in two distinct appearances, teasing the intriguing transformation of his character, Han Jung Woo. With the caption "Jo Jung Suk, (S)he's back!" adding to the anticipation, the poster depicts Jung Suk standing back-to-back with his dual personas, sparking curiosity about the comedic twists awaiting in this gender-bender film.

The teaser for Pilot unveils the mystery behind Han Jung Woo's unexpected transformation. Once revered as a star pilot, Jung Woo faces sudden unemployment with a dismissal notice from his job. Determined to overcome this crisis, he embarks on a unique and drastic transformation. The teaser concludes with an exciting and intriguing glimpse of Jung Woo's successful transformation teasing viewers with scenes of him confidently dressed as a woman. Pilot will hit theaters starting from July 31.

Watch the teaser below-

More about Pilot

On April 17, Lotte Entertainment unveiled the first teaser for their upcoming film Pilot, featuring Jo Jung Suk, Han Sun Hwa, and Shin Seung Ho. Scheduled for release in South Korean theaters on July 31, the teaser offers a glimpse into Jo Jung Suk's character transformation. Donning cabin crew attire, he adopts a new gender identity and name, Hwa Jong Mi, altering his voice to a higher pitch as he speaks.

Directed by Kim Han Gyul, known for her work on Most Ordinary Romance and Make Peace, the project brings a promising vision to the screen. Jo Jung Suk, last seen in his role of Hospital Playlist, a beloved drama lauded for its portrayal of friendship, love, and everyday life, is set to captivate audiences once again. With Kim Han Gyul's directorial prowess and Jo Jung Suk's acting ability that resonates with viewers, anticipation is high for Pilot to deliver a memorable cinematic experience.

