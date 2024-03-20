Gong Hyo Jin set to reunite with Hit and Run Squad co-star Jo Jung Suk for latter's debut song music video; Know details

Get ready for a star-studded collaboration as Gong Hyo Jin reunites with Hit and Run Squad's co-star Jo Jung Suk on his music video for his debut as a musician with an upcoming OTT project New Singer Jo Jung Suk. Find out more exciting details below!

Gong Hyo Jin reunites with Jo Jung Suk on his first music video

Actress Gong Hyo Jin, known for her roles in hit dramas like When Camelia Blooms is set to reunite with her Hit and Run Squad co-star Jo Jung Suk in his debut song music video. Gong Hyo Jin's agency, Management Soop confirmed her appearance, adding to the excitement surrounding Jo Jung Suk's musical debut.

Meanwhile, Jo Jung Suk, known for his versatile talents from musicals to acting, is venturing into the music industry through Netflix's New Singer Jo Jung Suk. Directed by Yang Jeong Woo and produced by his friend Jeong Sang Hoon, the project promises a captivating musical journey.

Gong Hyo Jin and Jo Jung Suk’s chemistry, forged in Jealousy Incarnate and Hit and Run Squad, heightens anticipation for their collaboration. As fans eagerly await their on-screen reunion, Gong Hyo Jin's recent appearances on You Quiz on the Block add to the buzz, highlighting her personal stories. With their shared history, this duo's collaboration is poised to be a must-watch event in the entertainment world.

More details about Jo Jung Suk’s debut as a musician with the OTT project

Actor Jo Jung Suk is embarking on an exhilarating new journey as he gears up to debut as a musician with his OTT project, New Singer Jo Jung Suk. With a passion for music that spans two decades, Jo Jung Suk has captivated audiences with his performances in musicals like The Nutcracker and hit dramas such as Hospital Playlist. Backed by a dedicated team led by his friend Jung Sang Hoon and under the direction of seasoned PD Yang Jung Woo, this project promises to showcase his unique charm and talent in the music industry. From crafting self-composed songs to innovative album concepts, Jo Jung Suk's transformation into a singer-songwriter is set to captivate fans worldwide.

Get ready to witness Jo Jung Suk's musical prowess unfold in an exciting and entertaining manner on OTT platforms.

