Jo Jung Suk, Han Sun Hwa and Shin Seung Ho's gender-bender film Pilot set to release in July; Watch teaser

Pilot starring Jo Jung Suk, Han Sun Hwa and Shin Seung Ho has confirmed the release date and also dropped the first teaser. Jo Jung Suk is known for the Hospital Playlist series, Don't Dare to Dream and many more hit dramas. Han Sun Hwa has worked in popular dramas like Work Later, Drink Now and Undercover. Shin Seung Ho has impressed with his performance in Alchemy of Souls and D.P.

Pilot teaser featuring Jo Jung Suk and Han Sun Hwa

On April 17, Lotte Entertainment released the first teaser for their upcoming film Pilot starring Jo Jung Suk, Han Sun Hwa and Shin Seung Ho. The film is scheduled to hit the South Korean theatres on July 31. Jo Jung Suk can be seen getting dressed up as the cabin crew and changing his gender identity and name. He takes on the identity of Hwa Jong Mi and changes his voice to a higher pitch as he speaks. Watch the teaser below.

More about Pilot

Pilot is a comedy film set to release on July 31 in South Korea. The film stars Jo Jung Suk, Han Sun Hwa, Shin Seung Ho and Lee Joo Myung.

The film tells the story of a successful pilot who loses his job suddenly due to circumstances. He finds a job as a part of the cabin crew unexpectedly as he takes on a new identity as a woman. He changes his name, and voice and looks to maintain his new job and earn a living.

The project is directed by Kim Han Gyul. She has also directed Most Ordinary Romance and Make Peace.

Fans flooded the comments section as the teaser dropped. Many mentioned how funny and exciting the upcoming film looked. Fans also mentioned that Jo Jung Suk looks pretty as he takes on a gender-bender role. Pilot marks Jo Jung Suk's return to the big screen in 5 years.

