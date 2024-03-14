Captivating the King, a South Korean drama set in the Joseon era stars actors Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung in the lead roles as baduk enthusiasts. A game that would act as the soul of the show and the relationship between the two as well as later be the reason behind their undoing, it pits the two against each other as opponents and as empaths for their cause. With a unique storyline, it weaves love, revenge and sageuk into one mystifying tale. This Studio Dragon production definitely deserves more eyeballs.

About Jo Jung Suk

Jo Jung Suk is a South Korean actor who you must know from his stellar appearances in K-dramas like Oh My Ghost and Don't Dare to Dream (Jealousy Incarnate), as well as films like Architecture 101 which opened multiple doors for him in the acting industry. More recent fans would recall his heart-touching performance as Lee Ik Jun, the assistant professor of general surgery in Hospital Playlist.

Recently, the star has been in the news for his ‘secret’ YouTube channel that was discovered by fellow singer IU (yes we said fellow, because if you know Jo Jung Suk you’d know about his immaculate singing which calls for more credit to his underappreciated other talent). Speaking to us exclusively about his character of Grand Prince Jinhan who becomes King Yi In in Captivating the King alongside Shin Se Kyung, the 43-year-old revealed which one of his roles he found the toughest to film for. Read the full interview below.

What changes do you think Yi In goes through to become King Jinhan? What does not change about him?

Jo Jung Suk: He tries to avoid his fate as King, but in the end, he chooses to kill those who stand in his way, turn a cold shoulder to those he cares about, and ascend to the throne. From the moment he accepts his fate, his situation and heart have changed. It was his determination to serve his country and his willingness to face any threat or danger to himself alone. It is inevitable that he would become sharper and more vigilant, suspicious of his surroundings and wary of the distant future, but he was always harboring a sense of guilt and preparing himself for the time when he would have to deal with the forces who threatened his country and people. I think his righteousness for his country and people has not changed.

How good are you at baduk in real life? Could you win against Shin Se Kyung?

Jo Jung Suk: I'm not skilled at playing baduk in real life. I haven't had a real game with actress Shin Se Kyung, so I don't know the outcome, but I'm willing to yield the white pieces.

Your equation with Kim Myung Ha is very unique on the show. How are you off-screen with him?

Jo Jung Suk: I didn't have many scenes with Lee Shin Young, who plays Kim Myung Ha. However, whenever we met on set, we would exchange greetings and small jokes, and we talked a lot about acting before we started filming.

How would you describe Kang Hee Soo and Yi In’s love story?

Jo Jung Suk: The love between Kang Hee Soo and Yi In is not easy to explain. They love each other so much, but they are wary and try to destroy each other, they are shaken by their love, but in the end, they rely on each other and become each other's strength. Their love is deeper and more special because they have gone through a complicated and long journey and overcome adversity.

Having played a chef, reporter, doctor and father, and now a King, which is the role that was the toughest to shoot? Which one do you think you could become in real life?

Jo Jung Suk: I've played a lot of different characters and roles, but none of them were easy, but I think it was more difficult because other professions are more accessible and you can meet them in real life, but not the King. In real life, I aim to be an actor who arouses curiosity and a good father who can positively influence my daughter.

