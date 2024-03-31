Jung Kyung Ho steps in to direct Hospital Playlist co-star Jo Jung Suk’s debut music video as singer

Jo Jung Suk, known for delivering many hit K-dramas, has taken on a new journey to debut as a singer. Followed by his impeccable acting skills, the Hospital Playlist actor is set to showcase his singing talent through Netflix's upcoming show A-List to Playlist.

Jo Jung Suk join hands with former co-star Jung Kyung Ho for his debut music video as singer

On March 31, according to a Korean media outlet, the actor’s co-star from Hospital Playlist, Jung Kyung Ho’s addition to the show ignited the existing excitement. The reports stated that the Crash Course in Romance actor lent his support to his ex-co-star by taking on the directorial leadership of his debut music video.

The talented duo first met on the set of tvN’s hit-drama Hospital Playlist where they starred as on-screen friends. From there, their off-screen friendship blossomed and the actors have been since known to maintain it, boasting the equation through their latest partnership.

In addition, actress Gong Hyo Jin who starred with Jo Jung Suk in the 2016 drama Don’t Dare to Dream and actor Kim Dae Myung who also starred in Hospital Playlist have made their appearance in the music video.

This exciting partnership of all these talented people together is expected to deliver a commendable performance on the much-anticipated debut music video of the Captivating the King actor.

More about Jo Jung Suk's debut singer show A-List to Playlist

Meanwhile, Jo Jung Suk is gearing up to exhibit his singing skills through Netflix’s upcoming show A-List to Playlist. For this collaborative project, his longtime friend actor Jung Sang Hoon will take on the role of the entertainment head, and actor Moon Sang Hoon will further assist him in his debut as a singer.

Advertisement

Earlier on March 27, the actor was confirmed to host his debut event at Blue Square in Yongsa, which will soon appear as an episode on the upcoming Netflix show.

A List to Playlist is aimed towards supporting Jo Jung Suk for a new chapter of his life. An actor who has been captivating his fans with his acting performances for over two decades now embarks on a journey as a singer. The Nokdu Flower actor has been known to keep his passion alive as a singer-songwriter for all these years; now that he is finally revealing himself to the audience, anticipation runs high to witness a wholehearted singing performance.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Jo Jung Suk makes singing debut in A-List To Playlist with support from wife Gummy, hip-hop icons Dynamic Duo