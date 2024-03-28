Jo Jung Suk makes singing debut in A-List To Playlist with support from wife Gummy, hip-hop icons Dynamic Duo

Hospital Playlist star Jo Jung Suk has wrapped up his sensational singing showcase, A-List To Playlist, with remarkable performances by his muse and wife, Gummy, alongside the Korean hip-hop icons, Dynamic Duo. This captivating event narrates the journey of the 20-year acting veteran Jo Jung Suk as he finally pursues his long-awaited dream of becoming a singer-songwriter.

Jo Jung Suk’s A-List To Playlist

On March 27, Jo Jung Suk hosted his debut showcase titled Can You Listen for Just a Moment? (literal title) at Blue Square in Yongsan for his upcoming project show A-List to Playlist. Earlier, it was revealed that A-List to Playlist is a project aimed at introducing actor Jo Jung Suk as a singer. Jung Sang Hoon, Jo Jung Suk’s close friend and fellow actor, will take on the role of CEO of an entertainment agency, while Moon Sang Hoon will help Jo Jung Suk in his journey to debut as a singer.

Taking the stage as a singer, the Hospital Playlist star launched the showcase with his debut song, pouring his heart out in front of fans who wholeheartedly support his newfound dream. Adding to the excitement, Jo Jung Suk’s muse, wife and renowned singer Gummy, along with hip-hop legends Dynamic Duo, joined the showcase as special guests, offering unwavering support to the actor.

Drawing from his versatile 20 years of acting experience, Jo Jung Suk is set to navigate his debut as a singer with his powerful confidence and skills. Spearheading the debut project is producing director Yang Jung Woo, known for his work on popular series such as Youth Over Flowers, New Journey to the West and The Dictionary of Useless Knowledge, heightening anticipation for the program. Furthermore, Gong Hyo Jin, who previously demonstrated remarkable chemistry with Jo Jung Suk in the hit 2016 drama Don’t Dare to Dream and the action-packed 2019 film Hit-and-Run Squad, is set to star in his premiere music video, adding to the excitement.

More about Jo Jung Suk

Jo Jung Suk is a popular South Korean actor who initially made a name for himself in theater. He starred in notable productions such as Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and the stage adaptation of The Harmonium in My Memory, among multiple other musicals and plays.

Transitioning from theater to film, Jo Jung Suk made his debut in the 2012 box office hit Architecture 101, where he delivered a memorable comedic performance, marking a turning point in his career. His versatility as an actor was further showcased in various TV series including The King 2 Hearts in 2012, Oh My Ghost in the year 2015, Don't Dare to Dream in 2016, and Hospital Playlist in 2020. Additionally, he showcased his talent in films such as My Love, My Bride in 2014, My Annoying Brother in 2016, and Exit in 2019,

