Hospital Playlist star Jo Jung Suk to make his official debut as singer with upcoming reality show A List to Playlist

Jo Jung Suk, known for many hit K-dramas is all set to take on a new challenge of debuting as a singer. Fans are looking forward to witnessing the talented actor reaching yet another achievement.

Jo Jung Suk to debut as singer with new reality show A List to Playlist

On March 4, Netflix confirmed the rookie singer debut of the Hospital Playlist actor with the upcoming reality show A List to Playlist.

Furthermore, actor Jung Sang Hoon, who is known to be friends with Jo Jung Suk is the entertainment head of this collaborative project, and actor Moon Sang Hoon is also confirmed to step in to assist Jo Jung Suk’s debut segment.

This exciting partnership with Netflix is expected to deliver an extraordinary glimpse of singer Jo Jung Suk. As a prominent Korean actor for 20 years, while, he has dedicated himself to many challenging roles, he also sharpened his skills as a singer and songwriter. Now that The Nokdu Flower actor is ready to debut as a singer, fans can’t help but anticipate the special moment.

More about Jo Jung Suk

Jo Jung Suk is helmed as an all-rounder actor in the Korean Entertainment industry. He started on the stage of plays and musical theatre, with starring in many popular shows such as Hedwig, Angy Inch, The theatre adaption of The Harmonium in My Memory, Spring Awakening, and more. Later, He embarked on an on-screen journey with a cable series titled What’s Up (2011). He landed his breakout with the box-office hit film Architecture 101 (2012), for which he went on to win the Blue Dragon Film Awards. As the audience supported his trustworthy performance, he continued to soar high and claimed many pivotal roles in the television genre as well. With dramas like The Nokdu Flower, Hospital Playlist, Oh My Ghost, and Don’t Dare to Dream, Jo Jung Suk claimed his presence as a prominent K-drama actor.

In 2024, the tvN drama Captivating the King captured yet again the enchanting performance of this veteran actor. The drama aired its last episodes on March 3. With Jo Jung Suk in the lead, Captivating the King ended with a personal highest rating.

Meanwhile, the announcement of his debut as a singer has heightened the curiosity amongst Jo Jung Suk’s fans and followers.

Though the official premiere date hasn’t been announced yet, A List to Playlist is scheduled to hit the screen soon, exclusively through Netflix.

