Jung Hae In to film guest appearance for cooking show Jugwan Restaurant with D.P. co-star Moon Sang Hoon; report

Jung Hae In, the popular South Korean actor will be reportedly making a guest appearance in the upcoming cooking talk show Jugwan Restaurant. He will be joining his co-star from the popular K-drama D.P. According to reports, he has finished filming for the show.

On January 9, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Star Today released an exclusive report stating that Jung Hae In will be starring in a cooking show titled Jugwan Restaurant. According to the news, he has already finished filming for the show and it is scheduled to air later in 2025. Moreover, Jung Hae In will once again unite with his co-star Moon Sang Hoon from his most famous series D.P.

Jungwan Restraudent is a cooking talk show created by the production company TEO, founded by PD Kim Tae Ho, in collaboration with Netflix. The show features Chef Choi Kang Rok and YouTuber Moon Sang Hoon as the main hosts, with celebrities appearing as guests. The format involves preparing guests' favorite foods while having conversations on various topics, blending cooking and talk show elements.

Jung Hae In starred in the K-drama series Love Next Door alongside Jung So Min in 2024. He has also appeared in several other K-dramas such as While You Were Sleeping (2017), Prison Playbook (2017–2018), Something in the Rain (2018), One Spring Night (2019), D.P. (2021–2023), and more.

Moreover, the actor also appeared in the movie Veteran 2 which is a sequel to The Executioner from 2015. He has been meeting his global fans through fan meeting tours in cities such as Bangkok, Taipei, Seoul, Jakarta, Manila, Mexico City, São Paulo, and Santiago.

