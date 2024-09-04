K-pop songs with the most Spotify streams in the last decade: From BTS' Boy In Luv to Jungkook's Seven, THIS K-pop group rules the list

Imagine scrolling through Spotify and seeing your favorite K-pop songs topping the charts. That's exactly what this article is about!

We will talk about the K-pop tracks that have taken the world by storm on Spotify. From catchy melodies to heart-wrenching lyrics, these songs have captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.

We'll dive deep into the numbers, exploring which K-pop artists and songs have dominated the streaming charts year after year. Discover the hidden gems, the viral hits, and the timeless classics that have made Spotify a must-have app for K-poppers

2014: BTS - Boy In Luv

Boy In Luv is a fun song by BTS about young love and having fun. The song has a catchy tune and cool dance moves that fans love. It shows how energetic and charming BTS is. This song is popular with fans and helped BTS become famous. It topped the charts with around 137.1M streams.

2015: BTS - Dope

Dope is a super energetic song that shows off BTS’s amazing dance moves and hard work. The catchy beat and inspiring lyrics made it a big hit with fans, becoming a must-listen in their music collection. It topped the charts with around 217M streams.

2016: BTS - Blood Sweat & Tears

Blood Sweat & Tears is a beautiful song with haunting melodies and deep lyrics about temptation and sacrifice. The stunning visuals and complex dance moves made it a favorite among fans. It topped chats with around 339.6M streams.

2017: BTS - DNA

DNA brought a fresh vibe to BTS’s music with its colorful visuals and catchy tunes. The song’s message about love and connection touched fans worldwide, boosting BTS’s global fame. It topped chats with around 406.8M streams.

2018: BTS - Fake Love

Fake Love talks about the pain of realizing a love wasn’t real. Its emotional lyrics and powerful performances made it a memorable hit for fans, showcasing BTS’s depth. It topped chats with around 447.3M streams.

2019: BTS - Boy With Luv

Featuring Halsey, Boy With Luv is a happy song celebrating the joy of love. Its upbeat melody and vibrant music video brought smiles to millions of fans, making it a feel-good anthem.

2020: BTS - Dynamite

Dynamite is BTS’s first all-English song, spreading positivity during tough times. Its retro style and lively energy made it a global hit, breaking many records and lifting spirits. It topped chats with around 1.01B streams.

2021: BTS - Butter

Butter is a smooth and catchy summer song with a fun vibe. Its playful lyrics and irresistible chorus made it an instant favorite for ARMYs, showing BTS’s lighter side. It topped chats with around 443.4M streams.

2022: BTS - Left and Right

A collaboration with Charlie Puth, Left and Right mixes BTS’s unique style with Puth’s smooth vocals. The song’s catchy rhythm and fun lyrics made it stand out in their music lineup. It topped the charts with around 900M streams.

2023: BTS - Seven (Jungkook)

Seven is a soulful song that showcases BTS’s vocal talents. Its heartfelt lyrics and soothing melody deeply resonated with fans, making it a memorable release. It topped the charts with around 1.7 B streams.

2024: BTS - Who (Jimin)

Who is a thoughtful song about identity and self-discovery. Its introspective lyrics and beautiful music have captivated listeners, adding another gem to BTS’s collection. It topped the charts with around 490M streams.

