BTS' Jin showcases gracious side as photo from KIAN’s bizarre BandB set thanking filming crew emerges

BTS’ Jin is all set to appear in the upcoming South Korean variety show titled KIAN’s Bizarre B&B. A new image from the filming set of the series has emerged, which displays a banner seemingly from the K-pop star thanking the staff. The sweet gesture has won the hearts of the fans, appreciating the hard-working crew.

On September 4, 2024, an image has been circulating on social media platforms from the set of KIAN’s Bizarre B&B. In the image, a banner is on display at the filming location, which reads, ‘All the staff of the show, thank you for your hard work. From Jin.’ The BTS member specially put the banner on display to show his gratitude for the crew who worked hard for the show.

Jin's heartfelt gesture is earning praise from fans as he shows appreciation for the often overlooked behind-the-scenes staff. Additionally, his well-wishers are recalling previous moments when the K-pop star expressed gratitude to the crew.

Jin will be joined by actress Ji Ye Eun for the show, which is speculated to be released sometime around 2025. Moreover, the show will be hosted by popular YouTuber and TV personality, Kian84.

KIAN’s Bizarre B&B, hosted by the popular South Korean entertainer Kian84, will be managing a strange and unusual guesthouse on Ulleungdo Island. The show is described as providing a unique experience for the guests visiting the establishment. From humor to healing elements, the viewers will be taken on an entertaining journey through Kian84’s lens.

Jin also appeared in MBC's outdoor variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, marking his first television appearance following his military discharge. Jin is currently starring in Run BTS’ spin-off show RUN JIN in collaboration with BIGHIT Music, where he will be seen doing various outdoor activities. Several episodes of the show have been released, which are available to stream on BIGHIT’s official YouTube channel. Moreover, he is also working on his solo album and will be releasing his first album soon.

