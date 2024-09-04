RUN JIN, Law of the Jungle, and more: Top 6 shows starring BTS member that prove his 'variety King' title

Jin, a renowned South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the acclaimed boy band BTS, made his solo debut in October 2022 with the single The Astronaut. He is known for his soulful, comforting voice and high notes.

In addition to his musical career, Jin has hosted various South Korean music programs from 2016 to 2018. In recognition of his contributions to Korean culture, he and his bandmates were awarded the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit by the President of South Korea in 2018. Jin has also appeared on numerous variety shows, both solo and with BTS. Check some out below!

The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island

The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island is a variety program set on an uninhabited island where Ahn Jung Hwan has refurbished a deserted house. This unique vacation experience allows guests to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and immerse themselves in nature at the "half-star hotel." Despite the modest rating, Ahn Jung Hwan and his team are committed to providing five-star service and creating a memorable stay for their guests.

Jin was recently discharged from the military, and his appearance on The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island marks his first TV appearance after a significant break. This variety show is a special opportunity for Jin to reconnect with ARMYs in various ways following his military service.

Run BTS

Run BTS is a popular South Korean variety web series featuring the boy band BTS. Since its debut in 2015, the series has been broadcast weekly and made available for free viewing on V Live and, since 2020, on Weverse. Each episode showcases the band members engaging in games, activities, and challenges, often including secret missions to win prizes or face humorous punishments. Currently, new episodes are on hold due to the group's mandatory military enlistment.

RUN JIN

RUN JIN is a spin-off of the popular variety series Run BTS, featuring solo adventures of Jin as he embarks on exciting activities and challenges. In the latest installment, Jin is seen interacting with the staff and taking on his first task: hiking Hallasan, a volcanic mountain in South Korea. Throughout the series, Jin will go on various thrilling adventures, with his latest episode which included a collaboration with TXT's Yeonjun.

Kian's Bizarre B&B

On August 28, Netflix confirmed that Jin and Ji Ye Eun will be featured on the variety show Kian’s Bizarre B&B. The platform also mentioned that, for safety reasons, they are unable to disclose the filming schedule at this time, and thanked viewers for their understanding.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B is a new variety show where Kian84 takes on the role of both host and creator, designing and managing a unique homestay in the scenic paradise of Ulleungdo. Known for his genuine appeal on programs like Home Alone and Adventure by Accident, Kian84 will welcome a variety of young guests to his unique guesthouse, showcasing his signature charm and engaging interactions.

Kian84 will manage the guesthouse with his signature flair, creating a lively and engaging atmosphere. Young guests are anticipated to bring out entertaining chemistry with him, adding to the show's charm. Jin, recently discharged from the military in June, will bring an extra dose of excitement to the program.

Law of the Jungle

Law of the Jungle is a South Korean reality documentary show that airs on SBS, featuring celebrities navigating survival challenges in remote locations worldwide. In 2016, Jin participated in an episode filmed in Manado, North Sulawesi, Indonesia. He was joined by actor Kim Min Suk, 5URPRISE’s Gong Myung, INFINITE’s Lee Sungyeol, and rapper Sleepy.

Jin appeared in a total of nine episodes, numbered 247 to 255. When discussing Jin's time on the show, the PD had nothing but praise. It was reported that Jin won over the hearts of the cast and crew with his dad jokes and vibrant energy.

Despite being one of the younger participants, Jin took on the responsibility of hunting for food, saying, “For Sleepy, who can’t dive well, and Solbi, who is afraid of water, I thought I should at least go hunt so we can have something to eat.” His presence created a lively atmosphere, as he consistently brought humor and enthusiasm to the show. Although not the youngest member by age, his youthful spirit and constant efforts to entertain made him feel like the “youngest member” of the group.

The Drunken Truth

In 2022, BTS' Jin appeared on the variety show The Drunken Truth. The first two episodes of the show delve into Jin's exploration of traditional Korean alcohol alongside renowned chef Baek Jongwon. Together, they discuss the significance of preserving Korea's traditional alcohol brewing methods and recipes.

The episodes feature visits to experts in the field, where Jin learns the art of making traditional rice-based alcohol, makgeolli. This journey not only highlights the cultural heritage of Korean brewing but also showcases Jin's engagement with traditional practices.

In the later episodes of The Drunken Truth, Jin is joined by various friends and guests, including actor Kim Nam Gil. The four-part mini-series explored traditional Korean alcohol, with each episode featuring new insights and contributions from these guests.

