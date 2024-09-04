Melon Music Awards 2024 CONFIRMED to take place on November 30 in Incheon; know more

The Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2024 is set to electrify the K-pop world once again with its much-anticipated annual ceremony. This year, the MMA will take place on November 30 at the INSPIRE Arena, located in the scenic Yeongjongdo, Incheon, marking the first time the event will be held at this state-of-the-art venue.

With the slogan “New Stream of K-Pop,” the MMA 2024 promises to be a dynamic celebration of music, reflecting Melon’s mission to lead the ever-evolving trends in the K-pop industry. As South Korea’s premier digital music platform with a two-decade legacy, Melon has played an instrumental role in shaping the global K-pop phenomenon. This year’s ceremony aims to unite K-pop fans from all corners of the globe, offering them a glimpse into the future of the genre.

Melon is also rolling out an array of exciting pre-event promotions to build anticipation for the big night. Fans can relive iconic moments from past Melon Music Awards, gaining exclusive access to legendary performances that have defined the event’s history. Additionally, a series of giveaways will offer fans the chance to win coveted tickets to MMA 2024, ensuring that the most passionate supporters of K-pop have a front-row seat to the action.

As part of the pre-event festivities, Melon will also open voting for the TOP10 and other major categories, allowing fans to actively participate in celebrating their favorite artists. This interactive approach not only amplifies the excitement leading up to the event but also emphasizes the importance of fan engagement in the K-pop industry.

Jang Yoon Jung, co-CEO of Kakao Entertainment, expressing enthusiasm for this year’s ceremony, stated, “For the past 20 years, Melon has been the stronghold of K-pop, driving South Korea’s music industry and fueling the global K-pop wave. With MMA 2024, we want to celebrate this year’s achievements with fans and showcase a new vision for K-pop’s future. We appreciate your continued interest and support.”

As the countdown to MMA 2024 begins, fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a night of unforgettable performances, surprising collaborations, and a celebration of the best in K-pop.

