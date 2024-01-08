Kim Jeong Hoon charged for drunk driving, causing vehicle accident and refusing breathalyzer test

Idol-actor Kim Jeong Hoon has been arrested by police on the charges of refusing to cooperate with police and take a breathalyzer test. On January 8, officials from Seoul Suseo Police Station revealed that Kim Jeong Hoon is currently being investigated for drunk driving.

Kim Jeong Hoon booked for suspected DUI incident

According to the police department, Kim Jeong Hoon was found changing course on the Nambu Ring Road in Ilwon-dong, Gangnam-gu in Seoul and he ended up colliding with a vehicle in front of him. The actor had allegedly refused police’s request to undergo a breathalyzer test three times. This incident happened on the 29th December around 3:30 AM KST. The police had earlier referred to the man as Mr. A, a singer and actor in his 40s and later, the identity was revealed as Kim Jeong Hoon.

As Kim Jeong Hoon is a renowned singer and is supposed to perform at a concert in Japan on January 19 and 20, the singer had asked the police to adjust the date of his in-person investigation to a later date, possibly after his concert. The police officials stated they have complied with the singer’s request and he has been allowed to return home. The police will summon him again for further investigation.

This is not the first time the singer-actor found himself embroiled in a controversy. Earlier in 2011, the singer was charged with DUI on August 1 and his license was revoked then. Again in 2019, Kim Jeong Joon was caught in a scandal involving his personal issues with ex-girlfriend, and he had to suspend his work activities for a short while during that phase.

More about Kim Jeong Hoon

Kim Jeong Hoon debuted as part of the K-pop duo called UN, alongside Choi Jung Won. The duo released their first single, Voice Mail, in 2000 and had a successful group career spanning over 5 years. After UN was disbanded in 2005, the former transitioned to acting and gained popularity with various shows namely Princess Hours (2006), I Need Romance (2011), Love in Her Bag (2013) and more. The actor also made an appearance in the Hollywood film, Pacific Rim: Uprising, as Lieutenant Huan.

