Lee Yi Kyung turns 35: From Welcome To Waikiki to Marry My; here are the top 4 K-dramas by the talented actor

Born on January 8, 1989, Lee Yi Kyung is a South Korean actor who entered the entertainment scene in 2011. He garnered initial recognition for his role as a rebellious student in the teen drama School 2013. Subsequently, he took on supporting roles in popular television dramas like My Love from the Star (2013) and Descendants of the Sun (2016). On the occasion of Lee Yi Kyung turning 35, here are top K-dramas to watch by the actor.

Welcome to Waikiki Season 1 and 2

Welcome to Waikiki is a 2018 South Korean youth comedy television series featuring Kim Jung Hyun, Lee Yi Kyung, and Son Seung Won. The storyline revolves around three men who take on the challenge of managing a struggling guesthouse named Waikiki. Things take an unexpected turn when a single mother and her baby become guests at their establishment.

In the series, Lee Yi Kyung portrays Lee Joon Ki, the son of an A-list actor aspiring to follow in his father's footsteps but finds himself confined to minor roles. Despite facing setbacks, he is determined to carve his path in the acting world and goes to great lengths to secure better roles.

Lee Yi Kyung respires his role as Lee Joon Ki in Welcome to Waikiki 2. In this sequel, following their individual successes, the former owners of Waikiki have moved on, with the exception of Lee Joon Ki. Facing career challenges, he endeavors to revive the guesthouse amidst a bankruptcy, seeking assistance from his high-school friends, Cha Woo Sik and Kook Ki Bong. Lee Joon Ki now holds the position of CEO at the Waikiki Guesthouse, nurturing aspirations of achieving fame as an actor.

Advertisement

Marry My Husband

Adapted from the well-received web novel with the same title, Marry My Husband narrates the revenge tale of Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young), who, in the face of a terminal illness, witnesses her best friend Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon) engaging in an affair with her husband, Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung). To make matters worse, her husband ends up taking her friend's life. However, Kang Ji Won gets a unique opportunity to travel 10 years back in time, providing her a second chance at life. In this new timeline, she seeks revenge alongside her boss, Yoo Ji Hyeok (Na In Woo).

Lee Yi Kyung portrays the character of the two-faced hypocrite, Park Min Hwan. Park Min Hwan serves as Kang Ji Won's husband before she travels back in time. He is depicted as a self-centered individual who perceives himself to be the most important person in the world. Possessing outdated views, he considers his wife to be akin to a maid. In Kang Ji Won's initial cycle of life, she is portrayed as a total pushover, allowing her husband Park Min Hwan to dominate and control her. Despite his unreliability, Park Min Hwan possesses a charming demeanor that somehow manages to win everyone over.

After enduring years of hardship with the worst husband imaginable, Kang Ji Won encounters him again in her second cycle of life. However, this time, the dynamics between them undergo a drastic transformation. Having witnessed the disastrous consequences of allowing Park Min Hwan to mistreat her, Kang Ji Won seizes the opportunity to alter her destiny and seek revenge against the man who once shattered her life.

Go Back Couple/ Confession Couple

In Go Back Couple, Choi Ban Do (Son Ho Jun) and Ma Jin Joo (Jung Na Ra) navigate marital challenges while tackling various issues. The plot takes an unexpected turn when they are suddenly transported back to their college years. In this setting, Lee Yi Kyung portrays Go Dok Jae, Ban Do's classmate in the civil engineering department. Described as having a bright and charming personality with long hair, he's often referred to as naive and a bit simple-minded.

Advertisement

Children Of Nobody

In the critically acclaimed drama Children Of Nobody, the narrative revolves around Cha Woo Kyung, a child counselor employed at a children’s center. Initially leading what appears to be a perfect life, she is married to a wonderful husband and is expecting a child. However, her life takes a drastic turn when an accident alters her reality. Enter Kang Ji Hun, a detective in the violent crimes unit, who, despite harboring a troubled past, is committed to seeking justice for criminals and believes in holding them accountable to the fullest extent.

Lee Yi Kyung takes on the role of Kang Ji Hyun, a police detective characterized by a keen sense of judgment and a natural instinct for solving crimes. He firmly believes in adhering to the basics of investigation and holds the conviction that all sins must be judged in the court of law.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Marry My Husband Ep 1-2 Review: Park Min Young brings revenge Webtoon to life with Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, more