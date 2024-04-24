Kim Ji Won to Lee Sung Kyung: 5 supporting actresses who became leading stars
K-drama actresses like Han So Hee, Kim Ji Won and more started off as supporting actresses and impressed audiences with their performance. They are now K-drama leading ladies.
Kim Ji Won
Kim Ji Won started off in 2011 with the drama High Kick! The Revenge of the Short Legged and the film What's Up. She has impressed viewers with her acting in various dramas like Descendants of the Sun and The Heirs as she took the supporting roles. She is best known for Fight for My Way and My Liberation Notes. The actor is currently appearing in the hit series Queen of Tears.
Lee Sung Kyung
Lee Sung Kyung made her debut in 2014 as she took the supporting role in the popular drama It's Okay That's Love. Her first film was released in 2018, titled, LOVE+SLING. She also took the supporting roles in series like Cheese in the Trap and Doctors. The actress rose to fame with Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo. She has also led dramas like Dr Romantic, Call It Love and About Time.
Kim Hye Yoon
Kim Hye Yoon debuted as a child actor in 2012 with the drama Family. In 2012, she took on her first film, Hide and Seek. The actress impressed the audiences with her role in SKY Castle as she played Kang Ye Soe and was applauded by the viewers. She took on the lead role in the romance comedy Extraordinary You in 2019. The actress has also worked on projects like Snowdrop and Secret Royal Inspector Joy. She is currently appearing in Lovely Runner.
Ahn Eun Jin
Ahn Eun Jin made her debut in 2018 with the JTBC drama life. Following that, she featured in successful dramas like The Crowned Clown, Kingdom, Strangers from Hell, Diary of a Prosecutor, and more. The actor became a well-recognized figure due to her role as Chu Min Ha in the popular series Hospital Playlist. Her latest appearance was in the successful 2023 dramas Good Bad Mother and My Dearest.
Han So Hee
Han So Hee debuted in 2017 with the drama Reunited Worlds. She is known for dramas like 100 Days My Prince, The World of the Married, Nevertheless and more. Her latest drama was Gyeongseong Creature.
