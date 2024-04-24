On April 24, 2024, Queen of Tears released exclusive images of the cast to celebrate the K-drama’s huge success. Pictures featuring Kim Soo Hyun, along with a special message for the fans, have been unveiled. Similarly, photos of other cast members including Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, and Lee Joo Bin, have also been released, and they thank the fans for making the show reach incredible heights of popularity.

The images of the cast were released through the K-drama’s production team, tvN’s official social media pages. Moreover, the caption states that tvN has reached a rating above 20% for the first time in four years with Queen of Tears. The show has broken the dry spell the South Korean network has been going through for the past few years. Each actor has written an individual message on square whiteboards for the fans, expressing their gratitude.

Queen of Tears maintains consistent television ratings

Queen of Tears has previously surpassed iconic K-drama series like Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri’s Reply 1988 and Gong Yoo starrer Goblin in terms of television ratings as recorded by Nielsen Korea. Furthermore, with the release of their latest episode on April 21, 2024, they were approximately 0.2 points short of reaching the same ratings as the smash hit, Crash Landing On You. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The show has been achieving major milestones ever since its premiere and also maintained a two-digit rating for the past few episodes being released. It is expected that the series will record the highest rating in tvN’s history for the finale episodes. Furthermore, it has consistently topped the list on Netflix for the most-watched non-English TV show category.

Queen of Tears cast, plot and final episode release date

Starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won as the lead couple, Queen of Tears is a South Korean romantic-comedy series. The ensemble cast also includes Kwak Dong Yeon, Park Sung Hoon, Yoon Bomi, Lee Joo Bin, and more. The plot of the series follows the life and marriage of two very different individuals, Hae In, the heiress of a chaebol, and Baek Hyun Woo, a talented lawyer from an ordinary family.

Directed by Jang Young Woo and Kim Hee Won, the show is scheduled for 16 episodes in total. Every episode airs every Saturday and Sunday at 21:10 KST. The final episodes will be released on April 27, 2024, and April 28, 2024.

ALSO READ: BIBI joins The Fiery Priest 2's returning cast with Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee and Kim Sung Kyun; unveils release details