Shooting Stars clocks 2 years: Exploring varied romance themes in Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae’s drama

Shooting Stars celebrates its two-year anniversary, marking a journey as a romantic comedy, workplace romance, and beyond. The drama, featuring Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae, delves into various themes, captivating audiences with its compelling storyline and dynamic characters.

About Shooting Stars

Genre: Romantic-Comedy

Cast: Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Young Dae, Yoon Jong Hoon, Kim Yoon Hye, Lee Jung Shin, Park So Jin

Directed by: Lee Soo Hyun

No. of episodes: April 22-June11, 2022

Plot

Shooting Stars ignites the screen with its explosive blend of charisma and conflict, anchored by the magnetic performances of Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae. In this gripping drama, Gong Tae Sung, portrayed by Kim Young Dae, epitomizes the dazzling allure of stardom while concealing the shadows of his past. Opposite him stands Oh Han Byeol, impeccably depicted by Lee Sung Kyung, a PR maven adept at navigating the turbulent waters of celebrity image management.

Their dynamic rivalry simmers with tension, each encounter sparking verbal fireworks as they clash over maintaining Tae Sung's pristine facade. But beneath the cover of apparent enmity lies an unexpected depth, hinting at the possibility of redemption and reconciliation. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

As Tae Sung and Han Byeol navigate the treacherous terrain of fame and fortune, audiences are treated to a riveting exploration of ambition, integrity, and the precarious balance between public perception and private reality. With a stellar supporting cast including Yoon Jong Hoon, Kim Yoon Hye, and Lee Jung Shin, Shooting Stars promises an enthralling journey through the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry, where alliances shift like the constellations and secrets lurk behind every dazzling smile.

A deeper dive into types of romance in Shooting Stars

1. Rom-com

Shooting Stars isn't your typical rom-com K-drama, it's a delightful blend of sparkling chemistry, hidden depths, and simmering tension. Gong Tae Sung, portrayed by Kim Young Dae, dazzles as a charming yet enigmatic top star, while Lee Sung Kyung's Oh Han Byeol shines as the PR genius tasked with managing his image.

Their constant clashes create a captivating dynamic, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. As they navigate the spotlight's glare and confront their own vulnerabilities, Shooting Stars offers a refreshing take on love, fame, and the power of unexpected connections.

2. Workplace romance

Shooting Stars offers a refreshing twist on the typical workplace romance K-drama, featuring the tumultuous relationship between top star Gong Tae Sung and PR team leader Oh Han Byul at Starforce Entertainment. While Tae Sung basks in the adoration of fans, Han Byul sees beyond his charming facade, managing his reputation with finesse.

Their constant clashes and witty banter create an electrifying dynamic, setting the stage for a love-hate journey unlike any other. As they navigate the complexities of fame and personal demons, viewers are drawn into a captivating narrative where passion and conflict collide in the glitzy world of showbiz.

3. Enemies to lovers

Shooting Stars takes the classic enemies-to-lovers trope in dramas and infuses it with charm and humor, creating a delightful K-drama experience. While fans adore Tae Sung, Han Byul sees through his public image, constantly clashing with him due to his fiery temper and competitive nature. Despite their mutual disdain, their constant bickering masks an underlying tension that gradually evolves into something deeper.

As they navigate the complexities of fame and romance, viewers are drawn into a story of unexpected love blossoming amidst conflict and misunderstandings. With Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae delivering stellar performances, Shooting Stars offers a fresh take on the classic enemies-to-lovers trope, captivating audiences with its unique blend of humor, romance, and drama.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Kim Young Dae: From The Penthouse to Shooting Stars; top 5 K-dramas of the Extraordinary You star