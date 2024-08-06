Kim Junsu, Lee Sung Kyung, Kang Hong Seok, and more star in solo posters ahead of Aladdin musical appearance

The Korean production of the Aladdin musical is all set to premiere, along with the big stars of the industry. Moreover, the solo posters of the actors taking up the three main characters, Aladdin, Genie, and Jasmine, have been released. Capturing the essence of the roles, anticipation among fans has increased tenfold.

On August 6, 2024, the production team of the upcoming Korean version of the Aladdin musical released the solo posters of the cast. The line-up consists of some of the popular names of the industry taking up the major roles in the musical. Kim Junsu, Lee Sung Kyung, and Kang Hong Seok have taken up the three major roles, Aladdin, Genie, and Jasmine.

Kim Jinsu as Aladdin is seen in a classic red shirt along with black pants while holding the lamp of the genie. Other than Kim Jinsu, the other actors cast in the role are Seo Kyung Soo, and Park Kang Hyun. Meanwhile, the extravagant role of Genie is taken up by Kang Hong Seok, who is wearing a bright purple suit, representing the classic appearance of a genie in pop culture. Jung Sung Hwa and Jung Won Young will also be taking up the enigmatic role.

Lee Sung Kyung is all set to appear as the beautiful Jasmine, who is the epitome of grace and charm. The actress is seen wearing a flowy blue dress in the poster while carrying the same lamp in her hand. Previously, the actress showcased her singing skills on The King of Mask Singer and also dropped a digital single titled Eat Sleep Live Repeat in 2023. With her musical debut, expectations from the artist are at an all-time high.

The production has also added that actors from various fields of culture and the arts, including veteran actors with 10 to 25 years of experience, will be joining the cast list. A total of 37 actors are in the main lineup, including Lee Sang Joon and Hwang Man Ik as Sultan, Yoon Sun Yong and Im Byul as Jafar, and Jafar’s henchman Iago will be played by Jung Yeol.

Aladdin’s friends Kassim and Omar will be played by actors Seo Man Seok and Yook Hyun Wook, while Bang Bo Yong and Yang Byung Chul will play Babkak. The show will premiere at the Charlotte Theater in Seoul on November 22, 2024, and run until June 22, 2025.

