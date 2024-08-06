The Frog: Go Min Si turns into charming yet conniving guest trying to destroy Kim Yun Seok’s peace in new stills; See PICS

The Frog is an upcoming thriller K-drama that has been gaining attention since its first look dropped and ahead of its premiere the makers have unveiled new stills featuring the lead stars Go Min Si, Kim Yun Seok, and more. The stills show glimpses of the unsettling atmosphere that awaits the viewers in The Frog.

On August 6, 2024, Netflix unveiled new stills from the newest thriller K-drama in the town, The Frog starring Go Min Si, Kim Yun Seok, Yoon Kye Sang, and Lee Jung Eun.

The first still introduces us to Kim Yun Seok’s Jeon Young Ha who is seen barbequing in the forest outside his pension house but a worried expression is seen on his face causing questions as to what has caught his attention and caused him distress.

We then see Yoon Kye Sang as Gu Sang Jung who ran a motel in the same place years ago, smiling at someone in the rain.

Finally, we get a glimpse of Go Min Si who transforms into a charming yet conniving guest, Yoo Seong Ah who is trying to destroy Kim Yun Seok’s peace. She is seen slyly swirling a wine glass as she smiles.

The next still brings Lee Jung Eun, who will play the role of a former Violent Crimes Unit chief Yoon Bo Min, in her uniform taking us back to the time when she worked on Sang Jung’s case.

Advertisement

The other four stills add to the tension and show Go Min Si as she draws on a canvas with a serious look, Kim Yun Seok who watches worriedly from his car, and Lee Jung Eun who empties a dustbin desperately looking for clues. In contrast, Yoon Kye Sang stands alone with a sad expression.

See The Frog's new stills here:

The new stills set the stage as Go Min Si, Kim Yun Seok, Yoon Kye Sang, and Lee Jung Eun get stuck in a whirlwind of strange and unpredictable events in The Frog.

The Frog is set to have a worldwide premiere on Netflix on August 23, 2024. The show was helmed by the noted director Mo Wan Il who previously directed The World of the Married and Healer.

ALSO READ: The Frog Character Posters: Go Min Si, Kim Yun Seok, Yoon Kye Sang, and more are entangled in mysterious events; see PICS