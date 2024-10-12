Kim Tae Ri’s Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born is an upcoming South Korean series starring Kim Tae Ri in the leading role the story revolves around a girl who dreams of becoming a theatre actress. Set in the 1950s, the show will offer a unique take on displaying the hardships of a woman during that time.

The show is directed by Jung Ji In who previously created The Red Sleeve, the historical series that became extremely popular among fans. Meanwhile, the show is written by Choi Hyo Biwho also worked on the 2023 show A Time Called You.

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born release date and time

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born is scheduled to be released on October 12, 2024, and will be released at 21:20 PM KST. Scheduled for a total of 12 episodes, the show is shot in Korean and will be available with English subtitles.

Where to Watch Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born

The show will be released on the South Korean network tvN on the Saturday and Sunday slot.

The genre of Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born

The show is described as a musical drama that will also include a subplot displaying the relationship dynamic between certain characters.

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born plot

The plot of the show centers on a young girl from Mokpo, Jeong Nyeon, who, despite having no money or formal education, dreams of making it big as a performer. Gifted with a natural talent for singing, she aspires to join a women’s traditional theater company, hoping to become a star and escape her modest background. However, her journey is filled with obstacles. While she possesses the raw talent, she quickly realizes that success in the theater world requires much more—acting skills, stage presence, and a deep understanding of traditional performance.

As Jeong Nyeon strives to rise within the company, she faces tough competition and must learn the hard lessons of perseverance and resilience. Along the way, she forms friendships and rivalries that challenge her, pushing her to grow both personally and professionally. Despite the setbacks and struggles, her determination never wavers. The central question is whether Jeong Nyeon can overcome these hurdles and achieve her ultimate dream of becoming a famous star and leaving her mark on the traditional theater scene.

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born cast

The cast of the show is led by Kim Tae Ri who takes on the role of the titular character, Jeong Nyeon. Initially gaining popularity through The Handmaiden, the actress has worked in several popular shows such as Revenant, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Mr. Sunshine and more.

Some of the other stars of the show include Shin Ye Eun, Ra Mi Ran, Jung Eun Chae, Kim Yoon Hye, Woo Davi, Hyun Seung Hee, Lee Se Young, Jung Ra El, Jo Ah Young and more.