King the Land’s YoonA, Kim Jae Won and more attend 2PM’s Lee Junho’s concert; fans elated to see their reunion
SNSD’s YoonA, Ahn Se Ha, Go Won Hee and more gathered to support their co-star from King The Land, Lee Junho, at the latter’s concert. Read on to know how fans reacted to the pleasant reunion!
The highly-anticipated 2024 LEE JUNHO CONCERT was conducted on two consecutive days (January 13 and 14) at Jamsil Stadium, Seoul, South Korea. The event marked 2PM’s Lee Junho’s solo concert. The event was undoubtedly a smashing hit, but what caught the attention of the fans was the six special attendees who came to cheer the singer! The six spectators were Lee Junho’s co-stars from his recent K-drama King The Land, namely Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, Ahn Se Ha, Go Won Hee, Kim Ga Eun, Kim Jae Won, and director Lim Hyun Wook.
SNSD’s YoonA, Go Won Hee, and more attended 2PM’s Lee Junho’s concert
The pictures of King The Land stars’ reunion went viral on social media, as fan cams captured the cast members and director together at the Lee Junho’s concert. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement and shared heartwarming messages for the show members, appreciating their camaraderie. The actors Ahn Se Ha, Go Won Hee, Kim Ga Eun, and Kim Jae Won also posted some pictures from the memorable evening on Instagram.
Here are some fan reactions:
More about King the Land
King the Land is a romantic comedy-drama that follows the love story between Cheon Sarang (YoonA), a smiling hotel employee and Goo Won (Lee Junho), the heir of The King Group where Cheon Sarang works.
In the show, actresses Go Won Hee and Kim Ga Eun played Cheon Sarang’s best friends. On the other hand, Ahn Se Ha portrayed the role of Goo Won’s secretary and buddy. Actor Kim Jae Won joins the clan during their leisure trip to Thailand.
Fans loved the bond that these six members shared on-screen and now, there's nothing more delightful than to see them getting along off-screen as well!
