My Demon's Song Kang-Kim Yoo Jung, King the Land's Lee Junho-Im Yuna: VOTE for best 2023 K-drama couple

My Demon, King The Land, Crash Course in Romance and many other K-dramas have impressed us with their romance plotlines in 2023. South Korean dramas are known for their portrayal of romance. Here is a look at what 2023 had to offer.

Best 2023 K-drama couple

My Demon: Song Kang-Kim Yoo Jung

Kim Yoo Jung will be playing a chaebol heiress and Song Kang will be the demon who loses his power. Kim Yoo Jung's Do Do Hee doesn’t trust others very easily and yet falls in love with a demon. The girl who had locked her feelings up comes in contact with the demon, and the two get into a marriage contract. Both their lives intertwine, they start to change and slowly come closer.

King The Land: Lee Junho-Im Yuna

King the Land is a romantic comedy which became a mass hit. It tells the story of a son of a big business who inevitably ends up in an inheratance war. He is a smart and intelligent man but is not so good at dating. A girl with a bright smile joind the company and as the two come across each other, romance slowly blossoms. Lee Jun Ho and Im Yoon Ah feature in the series.

Welcome to Samdalri: Ji Chang Wook-Shin Hye Sun

The Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun starrer is the story of a successful photographer, Jo Sam Dal, who has fallen from grace due to an incident. She returned to her hometown, a place she had always wanted to avoid. Here she reunites with her childhood friend, Jo Young Pil, who is a weather forecaster.

Advertisement

My Dearest: Namgoong Min-Ahn Eun Jin

My Dearest became a huge success this year. The drama gained mass popularity as part two even got extended for extra episodes. The last episode ran for 100 minutes and gained massive viewership. The historical piece is set in the 1600s when Korea was under the Qing Dynasty. It tells the story of a myterious man who starts appearing in society circles. Thoug he appears cheerful, he harbours a dark secret. When he crosses paths with Yoo Gil Chae, his life changes. Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin take the lead role in My Dearest.

Moving: Jo In Sung-Han Hyo Joo

Moving tells the story of high school students with different superpowers. Kim Bong Seok can fly, Jang Hui Soo an extraordinary athletic abilities and she can rapidly recover from injuries and Lee Gang Hoon has uncanny power and speed. The three students try to hide their abilities along with their parents as some suspicious people are on the lookout for these special students. The drama stars Jo In Sung, Han Hyo Joo, Ryu Seung Ryong, Lee Jung Ha, Go Youn Jung, Kim Do Hoon.

Crash Course in Romance: Jung Kyung Ho-Jeon Do Yeon

Crash Course in Romance is a heartwarming slice-of-life romantic-comedy. Jeon Do Yeon takes on the role of a former national athelete who takes care of her niece like her own child. Her life intertwines with her niece's seemingly cold tutor played by Jung Kyoung Ho. Even they try to resist each other, they can't and soon love blossoms.

See You in My 19th Life: Ha Yoon Kyung-Ahn Dong Goo

Ban Ji Eum has the ability to remember her past lives. In her 19th life, she is determined to reconnect with people from her previous lives. She reunites with Mun Seo Ha who she knew from her past life. She is approached him with all her love and affection and the two start to reconnect. See You in My 19th Life stars Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun.

Doona!: Bae Suzy-Yang Se Jong

Lee Doo Na was a very well-known face as she was the face of a popular idol group. She was once one of the most popular celebrities in Korea. Doo Na conserved herself from the world and started living in her own world, secluded. Won Jun is a warm and loving university student. H He moves into her shared house and they start living together. Won Jun can’t seem to keep away from her enigma and starts breaking her walls down to get into her life.

Advertisement

Behind Your Touch: Han Ji Min-Lee Min Gi

Han Ji Min plays Bong Ye Bun who is a veterinarian with psychic powers and lives in a sweet and peaceful town. She can see animals and people's past when she touches their behinds. She gets involved with Detective Moon Jang Yeol who is demoted to the small town and is working on a serious serial murder case. The drama is a right balance of mystery, comedy, and romance and makes for a great binge-watch.