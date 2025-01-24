KISS OF LIFE announces KISS ROAD Asia tour dates in 9 cities, including Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta, and more; WATCH teaser

KISS OF LIFE announced the dates for the Asia leg of their KISS ROAD world tour on January 24, along with the unveiling of the poster and a teaser video. The Asia tour will commence 3 weeks after the end of their European leg. The Asia tour will include prominent cities like Manila, Bangkok, and Jakarta. The quarter's other stops will be in Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Singapore, Macao, Kanagawa and Osaka.

Fifth-generation girl group KISS OF LIFE will be performing in 9 cities across Asia from April 4 to May 2, 2025. The first concert will be held in Manila's U.P. Theatre, followed by Bangkok's Thunderdome on April 6. After a 5 day rest, Belle, Natty, Julie, and Haneul will take the stage at Jakarta, followed by Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Singapore, Macao, and Kanagawa. The final KISS ROAD concert will be held at Namba Hatch, Osaka, on May 2. Watch the teaser of the KISS ROAD Asia tour here:

The highly anticipated KISS ROAD tour promises to deliver a dynamic setlist featuring KISS OF LIFE's biggest hits, along with some exciting surprises. Fans are buzzing with excitement to experience the group's electrifying live performance in their cities. Before the Asia leg of the tour, the girl group will take on Europe from February 20 to March 13. The tour started with a two-night show in Seoul, South Korea, on October 26-27, then moved to the United States from November 10 to December 13 last year. Fans have thoroughly enjoyed their performances and are definitely up for some stellar performances in the upcoming Europe and Asia concerts.

Since their debut in July 2023, KISS OF LIFE has gained global recognition for their fresh and refined group concept captivating K-pop fans. Their popularity soared with the release of the single Sticky in June 2024, which became a summer sensation, winning hearts beyond the K-pop community. Riding on Sticky's success, KISS OF LIFE dropped their third mini-album, Lose Yourself, in October 2024, featuring the title track, Get Loud. With its release, the girl group reaffirmed their position as one of the most promising new faces in the K-pop scene.

