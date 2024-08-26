KISS OF LIFE announces first world tour KISS ROAD starting on October 26; Check out Seoul and US locations, dates

KISS OF LIFE is all set to hold a world tour for the first time, titled KISS ROAD. The girl group has revealed various locations and dates for the upcoming performances. The tour will kick off in Seoul and be held across various cities in the United States.

On August 26, 2024, KISS OF LIFE has officially announced their first world tour. Titled KISS ROAD, the group dropped the poster for the upcoming tour, revealing the locations and dates. The first performance will kick off in Seoul, where the group will perform for two days on October 26, 2024 and October 27, 2024.

Furthermore, they will also perform across various locations in the US including Minneapolis, New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Chicago, and more. The group has also announced their performances across various locations in Canada, such as Montreal, Vancouver, and Toronto. The performances will start in November and go on until December 2024.

More locations will be announced, which will be revealed at a later time.

KISS OF LIFE comprises four members, Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul. They were formed under S2 Entertainment, and debuted in 2023 with their extended play, Kiss of Life. Unlike other K-pop groups, KISS OF LIFE took a different direction with the release. They incorporated solo songs for each member on their debut album, along with music videos.

Natty's Sugarcoat was released on June 18, 2023, which took the K-pop community by storm. Additionally, solo music videos for Belle's Countdown, Julie's Kitty Cat, and Haneul's Play Love Games were dropped in subsequent days. Finally, on July 5, 2023, they made their official debut with the EP release and the music video for the title track, Shhh.

The group released their second mini-album, Born to Be XX, on November 8, 2023, along with the music video for Bad News. They also released a music video for Nobody Knows on November 14, 2023. In 2024, they made their comeback with singles Midas Touch and Sticky which was well-received by the K-pop community.

