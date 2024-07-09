Top 7 KISS OFF LIFE songs to add to your playlist

KISS OF LIFE's songs have quickly enabled the 4 members’ K-pop girl group to captivate audiences since their debut in July 2023. Formed by S2 Entertainment, the girl group consists of members Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul. Their music often explores themes of adolescence and young adulthood, breathing new life into the industry with their fresh sounds and engaging concepts.

Their debut EP, Kiss of Life, featured hit tracks like Shhh and Bye My Neverland, while their follow-up EP, Born to Be XX, included popular singles Bad News and Nobody Knows. With each release, KISS OF LIFE continues to showcase their unique charm and talent in the K-pop scene.

7 best KISS OF LIFE songs to listen to while surfing the Hallyu wave

1. Shhh

Year of release: 2023

Shhh is the debut and title track of KISS OF LIFE's mini album, KISS OF LIFE, released on July 5, 2023. Written by Rick Bridges, Strawberrybananaclub, Belle, and Julie, with composition by Strawberrybananaclub, Rick Bridges, Belle, and Natty, the song blends catchy hooks with vibrant energy.

Shhh showcases the group's fresh charm and sound, highlighting their individuality and confidence. The song's lyrics emphasize self-expression and confidence, making it an empowering anthem for listeners.

2. Bye My Neverland

Year of release: 2023

Bye My Neverland is the B-side track from KISS OF LIFE's debut EP KISS OF LIFE. With its music video released on June 28, 2023, the song connects all the solo music videos of the group members.

With heartfelt lyrics sung by Julie, Belle, Natty, and Haneul, it explores themes of growth, moving on, and leaving behind childhood dreams. The track's powerful chorus, "I burned my neverland," emphasizes the group's journey toward maturity and self-discovery, resonating deeply with listeners.

3. Bad News

Year of release: 2023

Bad News, one of the lead tracks from KISS OF LIFE's second mini album Born to be XX, showcases the group's bold and confident style. Released on November 8, 2023, alongside an English version, the song blends catchy beats with empowering lyrics.

Belle, Natty, Julie, and Haneul deliver dynamic verses and a powerful chorus celebrating self-assurance and individuality. With its infectious energy and strong vocals, Bad News asserts KISS OF LIFE's presence in the K-pop scene, emphasizing their ability to command attention and leave a lasting impression on listeners.

4. Nobody Knows

Year of release: 2023

Nobody Knows, a standout track from KISS OF LIFE's second mini album Born to be XX, resonates with its mysterious and alluring vibe. Released on November 8, 2023, alongside its captivating music video, the song explores themes of secrecy and self-discovery.

Belle, Natty, Julie, and Haneul's vocals harmonize seamlessly, drawing listeners into a world of hidden desires and unspoken emotions. With its infectious rhythm and introspective lyrics, Nobody Knows showcases KISS OF LIFE's ability to blend catchy melodies with deeper storytelling, making it a compelling addition to their discography.

5. TTG

Year of release: 2023

TTG, from KISS OF LIFE's Born to be XX album, is a bold declaration of independence and self-assurance. Released on November 8, 2023, the song's lyrics delve into themes of empowerment and assertiveness, with Belle, Julie, Natty, and Haneul delivering powerful verses about embracing their true selves.

The track's energetic beats and confident vocals highlight the group's unapologetic attitude, making TTG a standout for its empowering message and catchy hooks that resonate with listeners seeking strength and self-acceptance.

6. Gentleman

Year of release: 2023

Gentleman, from KISS OF LIFE's Born to be XX album, celebrates independence and self-assurance with its upbeat rhythm and empowering lyrics. Released on November 8, 2023, the song boldly asserts that the members don't need traditional courtesies or expectations, preferring to carve their own path and shine in their own right.

With catchy hooks and confident vocals, Gentleman encapsulates a message of embracing individuality and rejecting societal norms, making it a standout track for those who revel in asserting their personal freedom and strength.

7. Midas Touch

Year of release: 2024

Midas Touch, the title track from KISS OF LIFE's single album, Midas Touch, released on April 3, 2024, casts a seductive spell with its irresistible allure. The song captivates with its theme of possessing an enchanting power over love and desire, likening the protagonist's touch to that of King Midas, turning everything to gold.

With sultry vocals and a magnetic beat, Midas Touch evokes a sense of mystique and temptation, making it a standout anthem for those who revel in their ability to leave a lasting impression.

In conclusion, KISS OF LIFE's songs have undeniably solidified the group's presence in the K-pop industry. Since their debut, Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul have consistently delivered music that resonates with themes of adolescence and young adulthood.

Tracks like Shhh, Bye My Neverland, Bad News, and Nobody Knows from their EPs Kiss of Life and Born to Be XX highlight their dynamic range and unique charm. As they continue to release captivating songs such as Midas Touch and Nothing, KISS OF LIFE remains a fresh and influential force in the ever-evolving Hallyu wave.

