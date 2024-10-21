KISS OF LIFE’s Belle issues apology after covering TXT’s Yeonjun’s solo song GGUM; Know what happened

KISS OF LIFE recently met with fans where they did many fun activities. However, the girl group’s member Belle received some criticism from fans after doing a challenge on the song GGUM by Yeonjun of TXT. Apparently, she seemed reluctant to dance to the track, which did not sit right with TXT’s fans.

On October 20, 2024, KISS OF LIFE’s Belle took to the fan communication application LYSN Bubble and apologized to fans for her behavior in the mini-fan meeting of the group that they attended earlier. Fans were insisting she perform the GGUM challenge, the solo song released by TXT’s Yeonjun. However, a few netizens noticed that she was unwilling to perform it but did it anyway. TXT's fans found it disrespectful and bashed her online for it.

Belle issued a statement and said that her behavior in the video of her attempting Yeonjun’s GGUM challenge may have caused some misunderstandings. She explained that it was part of a segment where they took on challenges the members typically wouldn’t do. Since she wasn’t familiar with the choreography, the members playfully teased her about showing fans a cool, hip dance. She apologized for any confusion, promised to practice more, and assured fans that it wasn’t her intention to cause misunderstanding.

Moreover, fans came to Belle’s defense and said that the KISS OF LIFE members previously expressed their interest in doing the GGUM challenge. The group comprises four members: Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul. They were formed under S2 Entertainment and debuted in 2023 with their extended play, Kiss of Life.

The group incorporated solo songs for each member on their debut album, along with music videos. Natty's Sugarcoat was released on June 18, 2023, which took the K-pop community by storm. Additionally, solo music videos for Belle's Countdown, Julie's Kitty Cat, and Haneul's Play Love Games were dropped in subsequent days. Finally, on July 5, 2023, they made their official debut with the EP release and the music video for the title track, Shhh.

The group released their second mini-album, Born to Be XX, on November 8, 2023, along with the music video for Bad News. They also made their comeback with the third mini-album Lose Yourself in October 2024, alongside the music video for the title track, Get Loud.

