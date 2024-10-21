BTS' Jin CONFIRMED to appear as guest on Jang Do Yeon's Salon Drip 2 on November 5 ahead of solo album Happy release

Jin is all set to become the first BTS member to guest star on Salon Drip 2 hosted by Jang Do Yeon, on November 5. This exciting news came on October 21, when TEO Universe took to their social media handle to share the upcoming guests on season 2 of the beloved talk show Salon Drip hosted by Jang Do Yeon. Much to the surprise of fans, the post captioned "Feeling like autumn, I'll see you in November!" confirmed Jin as a guest on the second episode of the season set to premiere on November 5, followed by none other than Park Jin Young ( JYP) himself on 12th Nov.

This comes amid ongoing promotions for BTS' eldest member Jin's ongoing promotions for his early anticipated first-ever solo album Happy. Announced on October 14, Happy sets the tone for a meaningful musical experience with six distinctive tracks. Each song brings its own flavor while embracing a band-centered style, echoing Jin's journey toward finding happiness through sincere lyrics and soothing melodies. At its heart, the album explores themes of joy and comfort, inviting listeners to join Jin as he navigates the emotional landscape of happiness.

The official tracklist, shared on October 16, features the title track Running Wild alongside I'll Be There (the pre-release single), Another Level, Until It Reaches You, Heart on the Window, and In Yearning/Longing. Fans were especially excited to learn about the collaboration with Red Velvet's Wendy on Heart on the Window, which adds a unique touch to the album's diverse lineup. The pre-release single, I'll Be There, is slated for release on October 25, offering a glimpse into the album's vibe.

Pre-orders for Happy began on October 15, with three versions available: Journey, Imagine, and Navigate. Fans can pre-order the album until November 14 from both online and offline retailers and pre-save it on platforms like Spotify and YouTube. As BTS' eldest member, Jin shares his reflections on joy and growth, offering a heartfelt glimpse into his artistic evolution through this new chapter.

