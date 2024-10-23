Kyungjun exits TNX and decides to enlist for mandatory military service; group to reform with 5 members

THE NEW SIX's Kyungjun has decided to part ways with the group and will be enlisting for his military service soon. THE NEW SIX, also known as TNX, will continue with the remaining five members. The rookie group was formed back in 2022 through the program LOUD. They are known for their songs like FUEGO, MOVE and more. The group also participated in the latest edition of Road to Kingdom.

On October 23, P NATION announced Kyungjun's departure from THE NEW SIX and that he would be enlisting for his military service. They also revealed that the remaining members, Taehun, Hyunsoo, Junhyeok, Hwi, and Sungjun will continue being a part of THE NEW SIX and the group will continue with 5 members.

Here is what P NATION said in their statement:

"Hello from P NATION.

This is a notice regarding THE NEW SIX and its member KYUNG JUN. He recently informed us of his decision to enlist in the military and to leave THE NEW SIX upon completing his service.

After much deliberation, P NATION and KYUNG JUN have mutually agreed to terminate his exclusive contract.

As of October 23rd, 2024, KYUNG JUN will be departing from THE NEW SIX.

Thorough discussions with TAE HUN, HYUN SOO, JUN HYEOK, HWI, and SUNG JUN have reaffirmed their solidarity towards THE NEW SIX.

We are sincerely grateful for the unwavering love and we kindly ask for your continued support and encouragement for THE NEW SIX’s new beginnings.

Advertisement

Thank you."

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Is BTS’ Jin hosting MAMA Awards 2024? Here’s what we know so far