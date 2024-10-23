Fact Check: Is BTS’ Jin hosting MAMA Awards 2024? Here’s what we know so far

BTS’ Jin has been in the news for the last couple of days, making headlines for his upcoming activities. However, a new rumor has been swirling around that the K-pop star will be hosting the annual MAMA Awards 2024, which will be held soon. Here’s what we know so far about the news.

On October 22, 2024, the news about Jin of BTS has been circulating on social media platforms, especially on X (formerly Twitter), that he will be hosting the MAMA Awards 2024. The rumor originated from an excerpt in an article that says that Jin has been selected as the official host for the award function, which will be held in Japan on November 22, 2024. However, the source still remains unknown, and no confirmation from Mnet or Jin has been released yet.

While many fans are rejoicing at the fact that they will be getting the opportunity to witness Jin as the host. Others still remain skeptical about the news due to the lack of an official statement from the organizers. Many believe that it might be a tactic by fans to promote the artist’s upcoming solo album Happy, which will be releasing on November 15, 2024.

The record will consist of a total of 6 songs, including Running Wild, I’ll Be There, Another Level, Until It Reaches You, Heart on the Window, and In Yearning/Longing. Heart on the Window will be a collaboration track with Wendy of Red Velvet.

Advertisement

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022.

Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the artist made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena. Jin will also be appearing in MBC's outdoor variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, marking his first television appearance following his military discharge.

Jin is also currently appearing in Run BTS’ spin-off show RUN JIN in collaboration with BIGHIT Music, where he will be seen doing various outdoor activities. He will also be guest-starring in the variety show KIAN's Bizarre B&B, scheduled to be released in 2025.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids’ ATE achieves RIAA Gold in U.S; Third consecutive album by group to earn certification