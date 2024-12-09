Late actor Song Jae Rim's film Crypto Man CONFIRMED to premiere posthumously on January 15, 2025

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and suicide.

Late actor Song Jae Rim's film Crypto Man has finally announced the premiere date. The work will be released as a posthumous film after his untimely passing back in November. The news raised much expectation as fans were heartbroken after the news of his sudden demise. He will now continue to live through his work.

On December 9, MooAm Production unveiled a new poster for the upcoming film Crypto Man. The black and white poster features the late actor Song Jae Rim, who will be seen as the lead character. The intriguing poster unfolds him in another avatar as he freefalls, just like the current one he developed.

Through the poster, the production team confirmed that the dark comedy film is now set to hit theaters on January 15, 2025.

Check it below:

Crypto Man (Previously titled Death Business) is one of Song Jae Rim's final projects. Based on a true financial crisis incident, this film will revolve around a young entrepreneur who exploits government funding advantages for women, disability, and youth quotas to open a business. But then, he internationally declared bankruptcy and received a series A investment in a cryptocurrency service.

Song Jae Rim plays the role of Yang Do Hyun, a self-proclaimed business genius who develops the virtual currency called MOMMY. Director Hyun Hae Ri, who is known for Nine Times Fired, is in charge of helming this film.

Advertisement

Back on November 12, Song Jae Rim suddenly passed away, breaking the hearts of many fans. It was reported that a friend who was supposed to meet him for a meal discovered his lifeless body at his residence in Seoul. Police reported that there were no signs of foul play.

In addition, a 2-page note was also discovered at the site, hinting at a possible suicide. Although the content was not made public, the situation once again shed light on the alarming situation of many artists facing mental health issues. Song Jae Rim's sudden passing was followed by Moonbin, Sullii, Go Hara, and more stars' tragic demise, raising a vital question about the Korean film industry. Song Jae Rim's funeral was held on November 14.