LE SSERAFIM’s CRAZY becomes biggest 2024 debut by K-pop girl group on Spotify with 2.55 million streams

LE SSERAFIM recently made their comeback with their 4th mini-album CRAZY and the title track is already soaring high on music platforms. According to the latest updates, it has managed to amass a whopping 2.55 million streams on Spotify, marking the biggest debut by a girl group on the platform in 2024.

As per Spotify’s latest update, LE SSERAFIM’s CRAZY has debuted on Spotify with an impressive 2,554,686 streams. With this, the quintet’s title track became the biggest 2024 debut by a K-pop girl group on the music streaming platform.

This impressive stream count helped the five-piece group surpass TWICE (I GOT YOU - 2.268,766 streams), aespa (Supernova - 1,942,333, Armageddon - 1,893,656), and NewJeans’ (How Sweet - 1,916,346) Spotify debuts.

Congratulations LE SSERAFIM!

Apart from the title track, LE SSERAFIM’s 4th mini-album CRAZY debuted on Spotify with 6,186,809 unfiltered streams, overtaking their 3rd mini-album EASY, which amassed 4,969,103 first-day streams.

Released on August 30, CRAZY features a total of five songs including the titular title track, Chasing Lightning, Pierrot, 1-800-hot-n-fun, and Crazier.

Through each song in this album, the quintet embraces their crazy side. In particular, the title track leans towards the energetic club genre, building upon their viral B-side Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife.

From the very enjoyable burst of melodic harmony to the house EDM-infused chorus, LE SSERAFIM steals the show with their electric performance in CRAZY. Overall, with this comeback, the group showed their pretty and fun side together at once.

Watch LE SSERAFIM’s music vidoe for CRAZY here:

LE SSERAFIM is a five-piece girl group formed by HYBE’s subsidiary Source Music. On May 2, 2022, the group debuted with the single FEARLESS, the title track of their first EP of the same name. Since then, they released a bunch of hit songs, which propelled them to global stardom. Some of the best tracks are UNFORGIVEN, EASY, Smart, Eve, Psyche & Bluebears’s Wife, ANTIFRAGILE, and more.

In 2024, they reached a new career milestone with their debut Coachella stage. Although their performance received mixed reviews, LE SSERAFIM became one of the very few K-pop groups to perform at the prestigious music festival.

